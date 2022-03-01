"That should not be too much of an issue" - Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma adapting as Team India's skipper in Test cricket

Sunil Gavaskar reckons it might not be a tall ask for Rohit Sharma to captain Team India for the first time in Test match cricket during the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli gave up Team India's Test captaincy after the visitors suffered a 2-1 reversal on their tour of South Africa in December-January. Rohit, who had already been appointed the full-time limited-overs skipper, was also given the reins in the longest format as a consequence.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar was asked how difficult it would be for Rohit Sharma to adapt as the Indian Test skipper. He responded:

"With the experience that he has had over the years of captaining various teams, that should not be too much of an issue. Yes, this is the longer format, so the tactics will be different, the approach will be different. But he has got the experience, so don't really foresee anything majorly difficult for the captain."

Rohit has made an outstanding start to his stint as Team India's full-time skipper. He will certainly draw confidence from that while heading into the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

"You can see the rapport Rohit Sharma has with a lot of the players" - Ajit Agarkar

Rohit Sharma is known for being a bowler's captain

Ajit Agarkar also concurred with Gavaskar that Rohit's vast experience as a limited-overs skipper would hold him in good stead. He explained:

"Experience certainly helps, if you have been around for so long and you can see the players respond to him as well. I mean we have only seen him in white-ball cricket so far and this will be the first time that he leads in Test cricket but you can see the rapport he has with a lot of the players. He has been around for a long time now, so he knows the players."

The former India pacer added that the hosts' excellent record at home and his own form with the bat will also help Rohit Sharma's cause. Agarkar elaborated:

"India's record at home is formidable, so that will certainly help because you are not playing overseas that you have to suddenly make too many changes. So that will certainly help him get into the groove a little bit. A couple of Tests, but you can see that the guys are responding to him and that's the first thing you want as a leader and he is scoring runs as well, which certainly helps."

Rohit Sharma was in excellent form in Test cricket last year. The opening batter amassed 906 runs at an impressive average of 47.68 in the 11 Tests he played in 2021.

