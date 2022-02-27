"Surprised to see Mayank Agarwal not playing" - Twitter reacts as India leave out opener despite making 4 changes for 3rd T20I

Opener Mayank Agarwal did not find a place in the playing XI even as India made four changes for the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamshala.

With the series in the bag, India decided to shuffle their bowling lineup. Meanwhile, opener Ishan Kishan was ruled out after being hit on the helmet by Lahiru Kumara on Saturday in the second T20I at the same venue.

However, Agarwal, who came into the squad as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had injured his wrist just before the series opener, was kept on the bench. That's because the team management opted for an additional bowler.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were rested, as was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav were the four players brought into the playing XI.

Fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter, as Mayank Agarwal was left out despite impressing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last few years.

Here are some of the best reactions in this regard:

Manya @CSKian716 Wait, how do we not have Mayank? Wait, how do we not have Mayank?

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Surprised to see Mayank not playing. India going with a batsman less. 5 frontline bowlers. #INDvSL Surprised to see Mayank not playing. India going with a batsman less. 5 frontline bowlers. #INDvSL

KASHISH @crickashish217 Venky didn't bat in the last two matches. Feel that played a part in Mayank not playing. Venky will get back to batting 6, and becoz 'for them' he's an imp part of plans as Hardik's back-up, they want him facing more balls. Venky didn't bat in the last two matches. Feel that played a part in Mayank not playing. Venky will get back to batting 6, and becoz 'for them' he's an imp part of plans as Hardik's back-up, they want him facing more balls.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Mayank could have surely got a game today. The changes otherwise are good. Mayank could have surely got a game today. The changes otherwise are good.

V. Ahluwαlια @beardaurcoffee What has Mayank done for everyone to get a chance over him is beyond my understanding. Man has been doing the same thing consistently for years, which others did in just one season.

Had he been in a franchise like MI or CSK, he'd have gotten a guaranteed place and recognition. What has Mayank done for everyone to get a chance over him is beyond my understanding. Man has been doing the same thing consistently for years, which others did in just one season.Had he been in a franchise like MI or CSK, he'd have gotten a guaranteed place and recognition.

Sahil Kumar Das @SahilKumarDas17 Why playing with only three batters , could have given Mayank a chance to play ?? #INDvSL Why playing with only three batters , could have given Mayank a chance to play ?? #INDvSL

Venkatesh Iyer or Sanju Samson to open as Mayank Agarwal left out

With Agarwal not included in the playing XI, India are left with two options to partner captain Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

One option is Venkatesh Iyer, who has been given the role of a finisher for India in T20Is. However, the left-hander rose to prominence at IPL 2021 as an opener for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sanju Samson is the other option for the opening slot. Samson has become more of a middle-order batter of late, but has played as an opener in the past.

India can afford to move one of them up the order. That's because Ravindra Jadeja is now batting in the top five, in what is still a solid-looking lineup.

