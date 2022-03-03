IND vs SL 2022: "There is no bigger spokesperson for Test cricket than Virat Kohli"- Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes star Indian batter Virat Kohli is one of the main reasons why Test cricket is loved and given importance presently. The 33-year-old has been pretty vocal about Test cricket being his favorite format and has shown great discipline to become successful in the longest format.

Saba Karim feels it is important for Kohli to keep playing Test cricket for a long time. On the YouTube channel 'Khelneeti', this is what he had to say about the 33-year-old's commitment to Tests.

"Playing a 100 Tests is a huge feat for Kohli, especially because there is no bigger spokesperson for Tests in international cricket at the moment. For Test cricket's welfare, it is important for Kohli to play for a long time."

Saba Karim also explained how Virat Kohli's talks about Test cricket inspire younger generations to take the format seriously.

He added:

"This is when the younger generation will understand the importance of this format. The sacrifices that Kohli has made, only then can you become a great Test player."

If Virat Kohli maintains fitness, he can easily play for another 4-5 years: Saba Karim

After reaching the landmark 100th Test, there will always be a debate over whether Kohli can break the record of Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests. While Saba Karim isn't convinced about the same, he certainly feels that Kohli can play for at least another 4-5 years if he stays fit and finds form.

In this regard, Saba Karim stated:

"Sachin Tendulkar has had an unbelievable career and playing 200 Tests is a ridiculous achievement. But the way Virat has maintained his fitness, there is no doubt that he can easily play for 4-5 years if he finds is form."

Kohli will play his 100th Test against Sri Lanka beginning from Friday at Mohali.

