IND vs SL 2022: "There's still time for India to enforce the follow-on" - Parthiv Patel

Despite Team India's massive lead at the end of Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Parthiv Patel feels there is time still for the hosts to start thinking about enforcing a follow-on. India declared at 574/8 before reducing the visitors to 108/4 at the end of the day's play.

The former India wicketkeeper stated that Team India will not have the follow-on decision on their mind right now. According to Parthiv Patel, the team will only think about that when they are closer to bowling Sri Lanka out. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

"There is still time for India to begin thinking about enforcing a follow-on. The team always thinks one wicket at a time and as they keep getting wickets. When the eighth or ninth wicket falls, that is when the team starts thinking about what they want to do. You don’t want to get ahead of yourself."

Parthiv Patel went on to suggest that if India have time in the Test, they should come out to bat again to make it tougher on Sri Lanka. He said:

"I have a belief that if you are getting an extra point for enforcing the follow-on, then you should definitely do it. But if there is no extra point, then you can probably take some time and bat for 40-50 overs if there is a lot of time left in the Test match because then it will become even more difficult for Sri Lanka to bat in their second innings."

Sri Lanka need to score 266 more runs to avoid the follow-on.

"The pitch is going to misbehave" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel predicted that the pitch in Mohali is going to start misbehaving more tomorrow, making it tougher to bat on. Ravichandran Ashwin has already picked up two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah claimed one apiece.

The Indian spinners, especially Jadeja, were already getting a fair amount of turn and bounce today. Parthiv Patel feels that, on Day 3, the surface will only assist the bowlers more. He said:

"The pitch will definitely start misbehaving more on Day 3 and that’s very natural. If you’re playing Test cricket in India, then by lunch on Day 3, the ball starts spinning, it starts jumping."

Parthiv Patel went on to elaborate why this pitch is going to be tough for Sri Lanka to bat on. He added:

"And on this pitch, there is a patch on a good length that is very dry and it will also have the bowlers’ footmarks on both sides. And Sri Lanka have a left-arm pacer, so there would be a rough for Ashwin as well, so it will only get tougher for Sri Lanka to bat."

Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will resume with the bat when play begins on Day 3.

