"To make 25 runs, you need 30-45 minutes"- Wasim Jaffer justifies India's declaration in 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has explained why India declared before left-hander Ravindra Jadeja could get his maiden Test double hundred.

Jadeja was batting on 175 when captain Rohit Sharma declared India's innings at 574-8 against Sri Lanka on the second day of the first Test in Mohali. That was to ensure that the hosts got a fair crack at Sri Lanka late in the day.

Nevertheless, Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid received severe backlash on social media for not allowing Jadeja to reach his double hundred. However, Jaffer believed there could have been some kind of communication between Jadeja and the team management about the declaration.

BCCI @BCCI



First ball - Huge appeal for LBW, turned down. Change of fortunes, huge appeal and given OUT LBW. No stopping



📽️📽️#INDvSL WATCH - Jadeja's 2-ball drama First ball - Huge appeal for LBW, turned down. Change of fortunes, huge appeal and given OUT LBW.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Wasim Jaffer said about India's declaration:

"Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid would have definitely communicated with Jadeja and would have given him a timeframe. It is not possible that nobody knew when they would declare. To make 25 runs, you definitely need 30-45 minutes. So because of that, maybe they declared early."

Wasim Jaffer also gave his opinion on why he thinks the team should be kept ahead of individual milestones, adding:

"I feel this new-look Indian team after Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's tenure are not giving importance to personal milestones and are putting the team's interest ahead. So I think this is a better message that you always put team first."

BCCI @BCCI



After his superb 175* in the 1st - By



Full interview

ICYMI: From hunger for big tons to some Pushpa celebrations After his superb 175* in the 1st @Paytm #INDvSL Test, @imjadeja chats with @mayankcricket about his batting mindset & more.

Ravindra Jadeja paid a huge tribute to Shane Warne through his knock - Wasim Jaffer

Late legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the IPL. He had huge faith in the abilities of a young Jadeja.

Warne nicknamed Jadeja as 'Rockstar' because of his ability to win games with both bat and ball. Wasim Jaffer feels that by playing a sensational knock of 175*, Jadeja gave a fitting tribute to his former Royals captain. Jaffer said in this regard:

"It was very sad to hear about the passing of Shane Warne. But Ravindra Jadeja paid a huge tribute to Warne with his knock. Warne used to rate Jadeja highly when they played together for the Rajasthan Royals. It is because of Jadeja's knock that India are in the driver's seat."

India picked up four Sri Lankan wickets by close of play on Day 2, vindicating the captain's decision to declare early. On the third morning, the visitors were bowled out for 174, with Jadeja picking up five wickets.

