"Virat Kohli has developed India's bowling strength" - Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has highlighted how Virat Kohli has strengthened the team's bowling attack during his tenure as Test captain, making it easier for Rohit Sharma to take over.

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which began on Friday in Mohali, is Rohit's first as captain in the format, but Gambhir said that there won't be too many challenges for him in red-ball cricket.

He said that even replacing middle-ordr stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane won't be too difficult at the moment as India have good options with them.

Asked on the pre-match show on Star Sports if Rohit will face challenges as Test captain, Gambhir said:

"I don't think so. Because it won't be a big challenge for Rohit Sharma in red-ball cricket. If you talk about Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, you have experienced players like Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer who can replace them. Iyer had made a bright start to Test cricket."

Praising the bowling attack that comprises the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami among others, he went on to say:

"When you have Ashwin, Jadeja, Shami, Bumrah, then it doesn't get difficult. Bowlers win you matches, batters only set the match up. Virat Kohli has developed India's bowling strength, so I don't think it should be difficult for Rohit Sharma in red-ball cricket."

"In India, it's comparatively easier" - Gautam Gambhir on Test captaincy

Gautam Gambhir said that captaining India at home is not a very difficult task. He said that if one wins the toss, he should opt to bat and let the batters set up the match.

However, it's overseas where the difficulty arises due to different conditions and even winning the toss is not as big of an advantage.

"In India, it's comparatively easier. You win the toss and bat. Overseas, it gets difficult because the condition is challenging. Here, you know you can set the game if you bat first," he said.

India won the toss in the first Test against Sri Lanka and opted to bat, in what is Rohit Sharma's first match as Test captain and Virat Kohli's 100th Test match.

The hosts lost both openers in the first session after a quick start, but a 50-run partnership between Kohli and Hanuma Vihari has kept them on track for a big total.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava