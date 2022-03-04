“An incredible journey” - Dhawan, Yuvraj lead wishes from India cricketers on Virat Kohli's 100th Test

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina wished Virat Kohli good luck ahead of his 100th Test.
On Friday, the 33-year-old became the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests for the country. Ahead of the match against Sri Lanka in Mohali, he was presented his 100th cap by head coach Rahul Dravid at a special felicitation ceremony organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Taking to social media, a number of current and former cricketers shared their good wishes for Kohli on the big occasion. Dhawan described the batter’s feat as an “amazing achievement and an incredible journey”.
Raina congratulated the star cricketer for “achieving a new milestone” while Yuvraj posted an Insta story, wishing his former teammate good luck.
Here’s a compilation of wishes that poured in for the former India captain on his special achievement.
“This journey couldn’t have been possible without all of you” - Virat Kohli on playing 100 Tests
Sharing his thoughts after being presented with his 100th Test cap by Dravid, Kohli thanked his family and teammates for being part of his special journey, saying:
“It’s indeed a special moment for me. My wife is here, my brother is here as well in the stadium. All my family members, my coach from childhood, all are very proud. All my teammates, thank you so much for all your support over the years. It is indeed a team game and this journey couldn’t have been possible without all of you, those who have played with me over a long period of time.”
The 33-year-old added that receiving his 100th cap from one of his childhood heroes (Dravid) made the big occasion even more special. He elaborated:
“I couldn’t have received it from a better person, one of my childhood heroes. I still have that picture in my house from the U-15 NCA days. I was looking at you, taking a picture with you. And today, I get my 100th Test cap from you. It’s been a great journey, one that continues to grow hopefully.”
Kohli walked into bat in India’s first innings in Mohali after Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 33 in the 19th over.
Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka, who are featuring in their 300th Test match.