“An incredible journey” - Dhawan, Yuvraj lead wishes from India cricketers on Virat Kohli's 100th Test

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina wished Virat Kohli good luck ahead of his 100th Test.

On Friday, the 33-year-old became the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests for the country. Ahead of the match against Sri Lanka in Mohali, he was presented his 100th cap by head coach Rahul Dravid at a special felicitation ceremony organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Taking to social media, a number of current and former cricketers shared their good wishes for Kohli on the big occasion. Dhawan described the batter’s feat as an “amazing achievement and an incredible journey”.

Raina congratulated the star cricketer for “achieving a new milestone” while Yuvraj posted an Insta story, wishing his former teammate good luck.

Here’s a compilation of wishes that poured in for the former India captain on his special achievement.

Shikhar Dhawan: "Test matches! What an amazing achievement and an incredible journey @imVkohli Congratulations bro"

Suresh Raina: "Best wishes to @imVkohli for his 100th test match & many congratulations on achieving a new milestone"



Words of appreciation from the Head Coach Rahul Dravid and words of gratitude from Virat Kohli



What a moment to commemorate his 100th Test appearance in whites

Abhinav Mukund: "Congratulations @imVkohli on reaching the milestone of 100 Test matches for India, it is a massive achievement. Having seen your passion towards the game since our U19 days, I am not surprised at how far you have come. Wishing you the best always!"

Wasim Jaffer: "Virat Kohli is the heart of Test Cricket. As long as he's playing the heart will be beating strong. Congratulations on your 100th @imVkohli and best wishes for many many more"

BCCI @BCCI



Listen in to that special anecdote from 2011.



The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli on his milestone. Listen in to that special anecdote from 2011.

Harsha Bhogle: "Nice to see Rahul Dravid present Virat Kohli with a commemorative 100th test cap. Played 100 tests himself but also in Kohli's debut test."

Irfan Pathan: "Test cricket was limping & that's when it found a magical physio in Virat Kohli. He came, He conquered & He made everyone love test cricket all over again! Congratulations @imVkohli on your remarkable achievement."

Mohammad Kaif: "Test cricket is important for Virat Kohli and Virat Kohli is important for Test cricket. Congrats on 100th champ. May Kohli and Test cricket prosper forever."

“This journey couldn’t have been possible without all of you” - Virat Kohli on playing 100 Tests

Sharing his thoughts after being presented with his 100th Test cap by Dravid, Kohli thanked his family and teammates for being part of his special journey, saying:

“It’s indeed a special moment for me. My wife is here, my brother is here as well in the stadium. All my family members, my coach from childhood, all are very proud. All my teammates, thank you so much for all your support over the years. It is indeed a team game and this journey couldn’t have been possible without all of you, those who have played with me over a long period of time.”

The 33-year-old added that receiving his 100th cap from one of his childhood heroes (Dravid) made the big occasion even more special. He elaborated:

“I couldn’t have received it from a better person, one of my childhood heroes. I still have that picture in my house from the U-15 NCA days. I was looking at you, taking a picture with you. And today, I get my 100th Test cap from you. It’s been a great journey, one that continues to grow hopefully.”

Kohli walked into bat in India’s first innings in Mohali after Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 33 in the 19th over.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka, who are featuring in their 300th Test match.

Edited by Samya Majumdar