IND vs SL 2022: "Virat Kohli's will to succeed is unbelievable"- Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is extremely happy for star batter Virat Kohli as the latter is on the verge of joining an elite list of players who have played 100 or more Tests for their country.

Virat Kohli has been a terrific servant of Indian cricket and has mesmerized audiences with his exquisite strokeplay over the years.

While he always had the talent, Harbhajan feels it is the 33-year-old's sheer willpower to learn and improve that sets him apart from the rest.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with News18.com, here is what Harbhajan had to say about Kohli:

"Over the years, he always had the talent but his will was stronger than the skill. He always had the skill but his will (to succeed) is unbelievable. He wants to be successful in whatever way, be it with bat or ball. When he is in the middle of the ground, there is no better competitor than him."

Harbhajan Singh also commented on Kohli's consistency and longevity. He added:

"We all knew that he will play 100 Test matches. But, to play that, you have to have fitness, you have to be performing at all times, be injury-free and make sure you are doing your best at all times. I am so glad he has done it. Wish him many more."

"Hope Virat Kohli will continue to enjoy the game and inspire the generation" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhjan Singh himself has played more than 100 Tests for India and knows exactly the kind of sacrifices a player needs to make to stay consistent in the longest format of the game.

The off-spinner is hopeful that Kohli will continue to play the game with passion and thereby inspire many young minds. He asserted:

"For any cricketer, it is a special achievement to play 100 Test matches for the country. It is obviously something that I always wanted to be in that list.

"To play 100 Test matches means you have to go extra yards. Congratulations to Virat Kohli for getting into the elite group and I hope he will continue to enjoy the game and inspire the generation."

Kohli's 100th Test will commence tomorrow (Friday) against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar