“Not too bothered about milestones” - Virat Kohli after failing to convert another start in 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Team India batter Virat Kohli has said that he is not too bothered about milestones after his inability to convert another start in his 100th Test.

The 33-year-old looked fluent during his innings of 45 on Day 1 of the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka on Friday. However, he could not carry on to make a big score, as he was bowled off a good delivery from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

Nevertheless, speaking after the end of the opening day’s play, Kohli said that he is happy with his contributions despite not getting the big scores. He said:

“I am preparing the way I have always prepared. As long as I am batting well and playing well, I am not bothered at all. From a worldly point of view, obviously, people look at milestones. They talk about a lot of things that are just a conversation on the outside.”

The former captain stressed on the fact that he has been involved in very important partnerships for the team over the years. He elaborated in this regard:

“Everyone’s point of view is different. My point of view is very different at the moment. If people are not getting to see me getting those big scores game after game, it is probably down to their own expectations of me, the standards of which have not been set randomly. I have been performing consistently. That’s why the expectations are there.”

The middle-order batter continued:

“Even today, the partnership of 90 runs was an important one for us. Looking at the course of the game, we were two down for 80-odd. As long as your focus is on the right thing, I am not too bothered about milestones and these kinds of things. We somehow are crazy about milestones and materialistic achievements. I personally don’t think like that.”

BCCI @BCCI



357/6 after 85 overs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja together added 104 runs on the board.



Pant 96

Jadeja 45*



Scorecard - #INDvSL @Paytm That's Stumps on Day 1 of the 1st Test. #TeamIndia 357/6 after 85 overs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja together added 104 runs on the board.Pant 96Jadeja 45*Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST That's Stumps on Day 1 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia 357/6 after 85 overs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja together added 104 runs on the board.Pant 96Jadeja 45*Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST #INDvSL @Paytm https://t.co/pXSRnSXBsh

Kohli and Hanuma Vihari (58) were involved in a third-wicket stand of 90 that lifted the hosts from 80 for 2 to 170 for 3.

“I was obviously disappointed” - Virat Kohli reacts to dismissal

Speaking specifically about his dismissal, the 33-year-old admitted that he was disappointed. Kohli reiterated that his effort is always to play a big innings for the team, saying:

“I was obviously disappointed. I got a good start and was batting well. The endeavour is always to make sure that you play a big innings for the team, put the team in a strong position. That is something that I look to do every time that I play.”

Admitting that he needs to convert starts, the star performer added:

“It’s a bit disappointing (getting out after starts). It’s something that I’ll have to be mindful of and try and build on the starts that I have gotten and convert it into big scores.”

BCCI @BCCI



8000 and counting runs in whites for him



#VK100 @Paytm #INDvSL @imVkohli breaches another milestone on his momentous day.8000 and counting runs in whites for him .@imVkohli breaches another milestone on his momentous day.8000 and counting runs in whites for him 👏👏#VK100 @Paytm #INDvSL https://t.co/EDZz9kPZwy

While Kohli couldn’t convert his start into a big score on Friday, he did achieve a landmark, becoming the sixth Indian batter to score 8000 Test runs.

Edited by Bhargav