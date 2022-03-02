Virat Kohli slips out of top 10 of ICC T20I Rankings for batters after missing Sri Lanka series

Virat Kohli has slipped from 10th to 15th position in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters after missing the three matches against Sri Lanka. Along with Kohli, KL Rahul has also dropped a solitary rung to 10th on the batting charts.

Captain Rohit Sharma did not have a memorable series with the willow. He started well with a 32-ball 44 in Lucknow but managed only six runs in two innings at the HPCA Stadium. Sharma's inconsistent performances have affected his rankings, pushing him down to 13th from 11th. Quinton de Kock and Muhammad Waseem have overtaken him in the rankings.

Babar Azam continues to be at the helm of the ICC T20I Rankings for batters with 805 rating points to his name. He is followed by Mohammad Rizwan, Aiden Markram, Dawid Malan and Devon Conway in the top five.

A 53-ball 75 in the second match of the T20I series against India has taken Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka into the top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings for batters. Nissanka currently holds the ninth position with 654 rating points to his name.

While Virat Kohli did not play against Sri Lanka, Shreyas Iyer grabbed the opportunity to bat at No. 3 with both hands by aggregating 204 runs in three innings. He was the top run-scorer in the three-match series and was adjudged the Player of the Series as well.

Courtesy of his fine batting performances against Sri Lanka, Iyer has jumped 27 places on the rankings to bag the 18th position. He is now the fourth-highest ranked Indian batter after KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

It will be interesting to see if Iyer can overtake them in the coming days.

