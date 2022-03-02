IND vs SL 2022: "Virat Kohli will be more productive now than in the past couple of years" - Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli will be more productive as a batter now that he has stepped down from the captaincy. The 33-year-old has had a dry spell of sorts in the past couple of years as far as centuries are concerned.

Gavaskar feels that since a captain has to think about a lot of things other than concentrating on his primary skill, Kohli will now be able to focus more on improving as a batter. The former skipper will also be able to provide inputs as a senior member of the Indian team.

Speaking on Sports Today's YouTube channel, here's what Gavaskar had to say about Virat Kohli:

"If there are any issues with Kohli's batting, he is going to be able to sort it out himself. The leader in you never goes because you want to make a contribution. But he is also going to be concentrating more on his own batting. So my feeling is that he will be more productive now than in the past couple of years."

BCCI



Welcome to the 100-Test club Virat Kohli



greats share their thoughts on



Watch the full feature

Welcome to the 100-Test club Virat Kohli. #TeamIndia greats share their thoughts on @imVkohli's landmark Test, his achievements & the impact he's had on Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli has the game to be successful at No. 3: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels Kohli has the capability to bat at No. 3. With the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the Indian Test team, No. 3 is a position that needs to be addressed immediately.

While Gavaskar believes that Kohli can play the role of both the aggressor as well as the accumulator, it should ultimately be his personal decision about whether he wants to change his batting position.

In this regard, he said:

"I think it is something that the team management or Rohit needs to have a word with him. Kohli has the game for when a wicket falls early and also to shift gears when there is a partnership of more than a hundred. But if he is comfortable at No. 4 then do not disturb him. The decision should be left to him."

Kohli's 100th Test will be played against Sri Lanka in Mohali from 4 March.

