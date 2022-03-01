“Viratians rule everywhere” - Fans celebrate as BCCI allows 50 percent crowd for Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali 

In a stunning turn of events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to allow 50% crowd for Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match - the India vs Sri Lanka game in Mohali, which starts on 4 March.

There was a huge furore on social media after the cricket board had earlier announced that the Mohali Test would be played behind closed doors. Many found the decision bizarre as a 50% crowd was allowed for the T20Is against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.

The second Test in Bangalore, too, will now have a similar capacity.

“Yes, 50 percent crowd is confirmed for Mohali," a BCCI official confirmed to Sportskeeda. "Tickets will be sold online from tomorrow.”

The former Indian captain’s fans were ecstatic over the decision to allow spectators to witness Kohli’s special Test. Many took to Twitter to express their joy, while some even claimed that their social media campaign forced a U-turn from the BCCI.

Here’s a compilation of some reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a moment that will be, people in the ground witnessing Virat Kohli walking out in his 100th Test match in Mohali. Kudos to the BCCI for giving green signal for 50% crowd. What a moment that will be, people in the ground witnessing Virat Kohli walking out in his 100th Test match in Mohali. Kudos to the BCCI for giving green signal for 50% crowd.

KSR @KShriniwasRao Mohali & Bangalore will have crowds for 100th & 101st Test.



50%.



Looks like Twitter did its thing. : ) Mohali & Bangalore will have crowds for 100th & 101st Test.50%.Looks like Twitter did its thing. : )

Sai Krishna💫 @SaiKingkohli . We have won at the end. 50% crowds will be allowed in Mohali. Yesterday's trend might have played a huge part.

#PowerOfViratians Viratians rule everywhere. We have won at the end. 50% crowds will be allowed in Mohali. Yesterday's trend might have played a huge part. Viratians rule everywhere 💪❤️. We have won at the end. 50% crowds will be allowed in Mohali. Yesterday's trend might have played a huge part. #PowerOfViratians

Yashvi @BreatheKohli

A big thanks to all the virat fans who participated in this trend

Just soo sooo happy right now ! BCCI to allow 50% of crowd for the 100th Test of Virat Kohli at MohaliA big thanks to all the virat fans who participated in this trendJust soo sooo happy right now BCCI to allow 50% of crowd for the 100th Test of Virat Kohli at Mohali A big thanks to all the virat fans who participated in this trend ❤️🙏Just soo sooo happy right now 😭❤️! https://t.co/ocbjLcDxl2

Adhirajsinh Jadeja AJ 🇮🇳 @AdhirajHJadeja BCCI has given a go-ahead to Punjab Cricket Association to allow at least 50% crowd in Mohali Test match between India and Sri Lanka.

This is Virat Kohli's 100th Test match for India.



फैंस के दबाव में झुकी BCCI



#viratkholi #INDvSL #CricketTwitter



PC: ICC BCCI has given a go-ahead to Punjab Cricket Association to allow at least 50% crowd in Mohali Test match between India and Sri Lanka.This is Virat Kohli's 100th Test match for India.फैंस के दबाव में झुकी BCCIPC: ICC ▶️BCCI has given a go-ahead to Punjab Cricket Association to allow at least 50% crowd in Mohali Test match between India and Sri Lanka.▶️This is Virat Kohli's 100th Test match for India.▶️फैंस के दबाव में झुकी BCCI#viratkholi #INDvSL #CricketTwitter PC: ICC https://t.co/c2PWYUYeiW

Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh @memegineers_ BCCI set to allow 50% of crowd for the 100th Test of Virat Kohli at Mohali BCCI set to allow 50% of crowd for the 100th Test of Virat Kohli at Mohali https://t.co/Ku3jRUEuAE

Bibhu @Bibhu224 #ViratKohli𓃵

th test , nd there will be fans in Mohali



Bring it on Champ th test, nd there will be fans in MohaliBring it on Champ #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli𓃵💯 th test ❤️, nd there will be fans in MohaliBring it on Champ #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Eu6u2XfLIr

Naveen Kushwah @happy_joy18 @imVkohli #Virat So happy to hear, Finally the 50% crowd will be allowed in Mohali to witness the 100th test of Virat Kohli. #CricketTwitter So happy to hear, Finally the 50% crowd will be allowed in Mohali to witness the 100th test of Virat Kohli. #CricketTwitter @imVkohli ❤️#Virat

Aanchal Sharma @awwwchalsharma What a moment that will be, people in the ground witnessing Virat Kohli walking out in his 100th Test match in Mohali.

The BCCI has allowed 50% crowd at Mohali for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. (Reported by Dainik Jagran). What a moment that will be, people in the ground witnessing Virat Kohli walking out in his 100th Test match in Mohali. The BCCI has allowed 50% crowd at Mohali for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. (Reported by Dainik Jagran). https://t.co/OR6qI8kn81

AK @rwamit Arani Basu @AraniBasuTOI #viratkholi It's official: 50 per cent crowd allowed for Mohali Test which will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test. @BCCI has asked PCA to immediately go ahead with arrangements. #100thtest It's official: 50 per cent crowd allowed for Mohali Test which will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test. @BCCI has asked PCA to immediately go ahead with arrangements. #100thtest #viratkholi Victory of Indian cricket fans that includes journalists as well!! made the cricket board to change its rules, wow, MOHALI it's your turn now to make it special for the man who deserves this more than anybody!!! #CricketTwitter This won't change the fact that BCCI remains shoddy twitter.com/AraniBasuTOI/s… Victory of Indian cricket fans that includes journalists as well!! made the cricket board to change its rules, wow, MOHALI it's your turn now to make it special for the man who deserves this more than anybody!!! #CricketTwitter This won't change the fact that BCCI remains shoddy twitter.com/AraniBasuTOI/s…

Yash @vkchasemaster

I'm soo happy right now 🥳 .

All the best king

Don't disappoint us 🥺

#ViratKohli𓃵 BCCI to allow 50% of crowd for the 100th Test of Virat Kohli at Mohali.I'm soo happy right now 🥳All the best king @imVkohli Don't disappoint us 🥺 BCCI to allow 50% of crowd for the 100th Test of Virat Kohli at Mohali. I'm soo happy right now 🥳❤️. All the best king @imVkohli.Don't disappoint us 🥺❤#ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/RKEUTvYTpa

“This is an occasion for our fans to savor” - Jay Shah on Virat Kohli’s 100th Test

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that fans will be allowed for Kohli’s 100th Test in Mohali. His statement read:

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors.”

Explaining BCCI’s change of heart, he elaborated:

"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match."

Pointing out that the declining COVID-19 cases across the country played a huge role in the decision, he said:

"Based on the advisories by the state health authorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match. I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."

Kohli has scored 7962 runs in 99 Test matches at an average of 50.39 with 27 hundreds and 28 fifties.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee