“Viratians rule everywhere” - Fans celebrate as BCCI allows 50 percent crowd for Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali 

In a stunning turn of events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to allow 50% crowd for Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match - the India vs Sri Lanka game in Mohali, which starts on 4 March.
There was a huge furore on social media after the cricket board had earlier announced that the Mohali Test would be played behind closed doors. Many found the decision bizarre as a 50% crowd was allowed for the T20Is against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.
The second Test in Bangalore, too, will now have a similar capacity.
“Yes, 50 percent crowd is confirmed for Mohali," a BCCI official confirmed to Sportskeeda. "Tickets will be sold online from tomorrow.”
The former Indian captain’s fans were ecstatic over the decision to allow spectators to witness Kohli’s special Test. Many took to Twitter to express their joy, while some even claimed that their social media campaign forced a U-turn from the BCCI.
Here’s a compilation of some reactions:
“This is an occasion for our fans to savor” - Jay Shah on Virat Kohli’s 100th Test
Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that fans will be allowed for Kohli’s 100th Test in Mohali. His statement read:
"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors.”
Explaining BCCI’s change of heart, he elaborated:
"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match."
Pointing out that the declining COVID-19 cases across the country played a huge role in the decision, he said:
"Based on the advisories by the state health authorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match. I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."
Kohli has scored 7962 runs in 99 Test matches at an average of 50.39 with 27 hundreds and 28 fifties.