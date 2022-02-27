"Changed the course of the game" - Wasim Jaffer hails Ravindra Jadeja for splendid cameo in 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Former opener Wasim Jaffer praised Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his brilliant cameo in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Jadeja clobbered an unbeaten 45 in 18 balls as India chased down 184 with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare. The left-hander also featured in an unbroken 4th wicket stand of 58 in 4.1 overs with Shreyas Iyer (74* off 44).

Jadeja came into bat at No. 5, with India needing 56 to win off the last seven overs. Reflecting on the all-rounder’s innings, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“It was really nice to see Jadeja coming in at No. 5 and playing the kind of knock that he played. It was an outstanding innings. His 45 off 18 changed the course of the game. This batting line-up has so much firepower. Given the dimensions of the ground (in Dharamsala), 10-12 runs per over is not going to be too hard for this batting line-up."

BCCI



Watch



Rockstar Ravindra Jadeja's fiery 45*(18) - Watch @imjadeja's lightning fast unbeaten 45 off just 18 balls.

Before Jadeja, Sanju Samson also played a handy knock, contributing 39 in 25 balls. He clubbed Lahiru Kumara for a four and three sixes in an over before being dismissed off the last ball.

Speaking about the significance of Samson’s innings, Jaffer commented:

“Sanju took his time early on because Shreyas was going great guns. He hasn’t got going in T20 internationals. He has obviously shown a lot of promise. So it was really good to see him play his free-flowing game. Hope to see him do that more often.”

After India lost Rohit Sharma (1) and Ishan Kishan (16) cheaply, Samson added 84 for the third wicket with Shreyas to put the hosts on course for a series-clinching victory.

“Shreyas Iyer is in a very good space” - Wasim Jaffer

While Jadeja and Samson played fine supporting hands, it was Shreyas who held the innings together with a sublime half-century. The elegant right-hander struck six fours and four sixes in his match-winning knock.

Discussing Shreyas’ effort, Jaffer opined:

“Shreyas Iyer is in a very good space. Probably getting consecutive chances has helped his cause. Sometimes, in such a strong batting line-up, players don’t get consecutive chances. But when they do, it feels right and they can express themselves, which is what is happening with Shreyas.”

BCCI



Shreyas Iyer is awarded Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 74* off 44 deliveries

The 27-year-old had notched up an unbeaten half-century in the 1st T20I as well. Before that, he scored 80 in the 3rd ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

