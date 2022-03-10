"The only debatable position is the eleventh position, whether it is Axar or Siraj" - Wasim Jaffer on Team India's combination for second IND vs SL 2022 Test 

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels Axar Patel is likely to feature in the playing XI in the second India-Sri Lanka Test ahead of Mohammad Siraj. The all-rounder was a late addition while Kuldeep Yadav was released from the squad.

Team India played two seamers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in the first Test at Mohali. The hosts are likely to enforce a change for the series finale with either one of Mohammad Siraj or Axar Patel coming into the side for Jayant Yadav.

Opining that Axar Patel will start over Mohammad Siraj despite the latter's prowess with the pink ball, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"Teams should look to bat first after winning the toss, especially in India, no doubt. I think Axar Patel will walk back into the playing XI, but India will be tempted to look at Mohammad Siraj with the pink ball. So, the only debatable position is the eleventh position, whether it is Siraj or Axar, but most likely it would be Axar."

Axar Patel was last seen in India's home series against New Zealand in late 2021. The all-rounder missed the tour of South Africa due to injury and was ruled out of the white-ball matches against West Indies and Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

The 28-year-old was the player of the match in India's last pink ball Test. He used the armball to great effect and bagged 11 wickets against England in Ahmedabad.

"If India bat big, then I see no chance for Sri Lanka" - Wasim Jaffer

India inflicted a mammoth defeat on Sri Lanka in the first Test at Mohali. Batting for nearly two days, the hosts registered 574-8 in their only innings with the bat. Jaffer feels that if something similar happens, then Sri Lanka will suffer a 0-2 defeat in the series. He said:

"I think Sri Lanka should play a second spinner, they needed that in the first Test. So, we could easily see that happening. Sri Lanka need to bat big. That's the easiest way they can get into a commanding position. If they score something close to 450, they can force something to happen. If India bat big, then I see no chance for Sri Lanka."

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will begin on March 12 (Saturday). The contest will be the third day-night Test to be hosted by India.

Edited by Parimal