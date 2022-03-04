×
[Watch] Embuldeniya cleans up Virat Kohli with an absolute beauty in 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Virat Kohli was distraught after being dismissed for a well-made 45
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 04, 2022 02:14 PM IST
News

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya ended star Indian batter Virat Kohli's stay at the crease by delivering an absolute gem. The 33-year-old looked really good for his 45 but against the run of play, Embuldeniya produced a peach of a delivery to break the hearts of Indian fans.

Many were anticipating Kohli to end his long century drought in his 100th Test and the signs were promising as he played some delightful strokes in Mohali. However, he failed to judge the length of the delivery from Embuldeniya. Playing the fuller delivery on the back foot, the ball turned slightly and hit the top of the off-stump.

Kohli stood at the crease in disbelief, took a brief look at the pitch, and then walked back. Even skipper Rohit Sharma looked shocked in the dressing room by the dismissal of the former Indian captain.

Here's the video of Virat Kohli's dismissal:

don't leave me @imVkohli 😢 https://t.co/3ysk8rEmEm

India opted to bat first on what looked like a great pitch for batting. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma gave the hosts a brisk start but both failed to convert their starts into big scores.

A lot was riding on how Hanuma Vihari would bat in his new position at No. 3 as he had to assess the conditions first and then keep the scoreboard ticking. But the Andhra batter managed to do that really well and formed a strong partnership with Virat Kohli.

.@imVkohli breaches another milestone on his momentous day.8000 and counting runs in whites for him 👏👏#VK100 @Paytm #INDvSL https://t.co/EDZz9kPZwy

Kohli, at the other end, also looked in sublime touch. He got his innings going with a fabulous straight drive and seemed to be timing the ball to perfection. But Kohli couldn't escape Embuldeniya. The latter has been the lone shining light in the Sri Lankan bowling so far, picking up the crucial wickets of Agarwal and Kohli.

Also Read Article Continues below

Vihari soon followed after scoring a fine half-century. Now much depends on how Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer bat to take India to a respectable first-innings total.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
