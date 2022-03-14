[Watch] Indian players congratulate Suranga Lakmal after dismissal in his last Test

In a heartening spirit-of-cricket moment during the second India-Sri Lanka Test in Bengaluru, Indian players Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, among others, congratulated Suranga Lakmal after dismissing him in his last Test.

Lakmal, the 34-year-old right-arm pacer and a former Test captain, had in February announced his decision to retire from all forms of international cricket after the tour of India. He picked up one wicket and scored six runs in his final match.

His last innings began when the Test was a long-gone conclusion with Sri Lanka requiring over 200 runs with just two wickets remaining. He hung around for three deliveries but was clean-bowled by a searing yorker from Bumrah on his fourth.

But instead of celebrating, the Indian vice-captain rushed to shake hands and give a hug to the Sri Lankan, who was walking back dejectedly.

Sharma, Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and other players from both teams joined in later, shaking hands, applauding and congratulating him for his 70-Test career.

The Sri Lankan pacer picked up 171 wickets in Tests, 109 in 86 ODIs and eight in 11 T20Is in a career spanning over 12 years.

Known for his control and ability to swing the new ball, he retires as the fourth-highest Test wicket-taker for his country. He also captained in five Tests in 2018, winning the first three of them.

Although they put up a good fight, Sri Lanka couldn't bid adieu to him with a win and lost the Test by 238 runs.

"One of the best I have seen in my career" - Dimuth Karunaratne on Suranga Lakmal

Sri Lanka great, Suranga Lakmal, has joined



Sri Lanka great, Suranga Lakmal, has joined Derbyshire on a two-year deal

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne, while speaking at the post-match presentation, called the pacer "one of the best" he's seen in his career and wished him well for his future stints.

"One of the best I have seen in my career. I am very happy for him that he's going to county cricket and I know he will do very well there as well."

Lakmal will represent Derbyshire as part of a two-year contract.

