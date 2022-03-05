[Watch] Mohammed Siraj does "sword celebration" with Ravindra Jadeja as all-rounder hits century in 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit a fine century during Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday.

As the southpaw reached the three-figure mark, he immediately brought out his famous "sword celebration".

Jadeja's teammate Mohammed Siraj was seen joining in, using a water bottle as a a bat, as he cheered the all-rounder on from the team dugout.

Watch the special moment here:

Jadeja kissed his helmet after his "sword celebration" before acknowledging his teammates in the dugout. He then hugged his batting partner Jayant Yadav.

Ravindra Jadeja's century powers India to a big total

Ravindra Jadeja began the day batting on 45, with Ravichandran Ashwin at the other end.

He was quick to cross the 50-run mark as he and Ashwin stitched together a nifty partnership.

As Jadeja closed in on his century, Ashwin fell for 61 off 82 deliveries, caught behind off Suranga Lakmal's bowling. It brought to an end a well-made 130-run stand between the two all-rounders.

However, Jadeja soon brought up his second Test century.

India lost another wicket when Vishwa Fernando had Jayant Yadav nick one to Lahiru Thirimanne in the slips.

However, Jadeja kept up the scoring rate to take India over the 500-run mark.

On Day 1, India lost both openers after an aggressive start, before a 90-run stand between Hanuma Vihari (58) and Virat Kohli (45) stabilized their innings.

However, both batters fell in quick succession, leaving India in a spot of bother.

Rishabh Pant, who was promoted to No.5, and Shreyas Iyer then put together a 53-run stand to halt Sri Lanka's momentum. But Iyer eventually fell to a peach of a delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva.

Pant then reached his half-century and started an all-out assault on the Lankan spinners before the visitors took the second new ball and denied the keeper-batter a deserved century by just four runs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar