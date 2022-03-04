[WATCH] “You’ve done it with class and excellence” - Rahul Dravid presents Virat Kohli with 100th cap ahead of 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid presented Virat Kohli with his 100th Test cap ahead of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized a special felicitation ceremony for the former Indian captain during which Dravid hailed Kohli for his achievements.

Kohli is the 12th Indian to play 100 or more Tests for the country. Dravid, who is part of the elite list, shared a special message for the 33-year-old on the occasion. In a video shared on bcci.tv, he said:

“Virat, I am sure when you started out as a kid, you wanted to play one Test match for India. You stand here today, on the cusp of your 100th Test match. It’s a testament to everything that is great in our sport. Sweat, discipline, courage, skill, determination, focus - you have had it all. You’ve had a great journey and have done it with class and excellence.”

The head coach further showered praise on the star cricketer, saying:

“You can be really proud, not only of playing the 100th Test match but of this great journey that you have had to navigate. It’s well deserved, well earned. Hopefully, it is just a start of many more bigger things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up.”

“Couldn’t have received it from a better person” - Virat Kohli on getting 100th Test cap from Rahul Dravid

Responding after receiving his 100th Test cap, Kohli said that he couldn’t have gotten it from a better person. He said:

“I couldn’t have received it from a better person, one of my childhood heroes. I still have that picture in my house from the U-15 NCA days. I was looking at you, taking a picture with you. And today, I get my 100th Test cap from you. It’s been a great journey, one that continues to grow hopefully.”

The former captain’s wife Anushka Sharma was beside him during the felicitation ceremony. Thanking his family, friends and teammates, Kohli said:

“It’s indeed a special moment for me. My wife is here, my brother is here as well in the stadium. All my family members, my coach from childhood, all are very proud. All my teammates, thank you so much for all your support over the years. It is indeed a team game and this journey couldn’t have been possible without all of you, those who have played with me over a long period of time.”

Thanking the BCCI, he added that he is proud to have reached the 100-Test landmark. The cricketer elaborated:

“To the BCCI as well, (thank you) for giving me the opportunity to represent the Indian cricket team initially and from thereon, everything has just gone from strength to strength. In this day and age, with the amount of cricket we play, the only takeaway the next generation can take from my Test career is that I was able to strive through and play the purest formats of the game and get to 100 Test matches, which is something that I am very proud of.”

From 99 Tests, Kohli has 7962 runs at an average of 50.39 with 27 hundreds and 28 fifties.

