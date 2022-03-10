×
Create
Notifications

[Watch] Snippets from Team India's journey from Mohali to Bengaluru for 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Virat Kohli was all smiles on the flight from Mohali to Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli was all smiles on the flight from Mohali to Bengaluru.
Abhimanyu Bose
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 10, 2022 03:35 PM IST
News

The Indian team reached Bengaluru from Mohali today (Thursday) ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video of the team's journey from Mohali to Bengaluru.

You can watch the video here:

Mohali ✈️ BengaluruPink-ball Test, here we come 🙌#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @Paytm https://t.co/9fK2czlEKu

In the video, the team is seen boarding their flight at the Mohali airport. Inside the flight, Rishabh Pant gives the camera a wink, while Virat Kohli flashes his widest smile. Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are seen locked in an intense conversation, while Mohammed Siraj is catching up on something on his tablet.

Head coach Rahul Dravid is seen watching something on his tablet. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill chatted away with Axar Patel, who joined the squad ahead of the second Test, having come back to full fitness.

The players then boarded the team bus in Bengaluru as a massive crowd gathered around them. Both Pant and Iyer have said how they love visiting Bengaluru, before the bus left the airport with fans cheering the team on.

India set to take on Sri Lanka in Day-Night Test

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru is going to be a Day-Night Test. It will be the team's fourth Pink-Ball Test, and third one at home.

So far, India have won two of the three Day-Night Tests they have played in.

Getting Pink Ball Ready 😀😎#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @Paytm https://t.co/94O8DDzs9x

The hosts will come into the final match of the two-game series with a 1-0 lead, having beaten Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test in Mohali.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show in that game, scoring an unbeaten 175 and taking nine wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka's first essay.

Also Read Article Continues below

This will be the Indian team's final assignment before IPL 2022. In the T20I series preceding the Tests, the hosts had whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी