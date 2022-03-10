[Watch] Snippets from Team India's journey from Mohali to Bengaluru for 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

The Indian team reached Bengaluru from Mohali today (Thursday) ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video of the team's journey from Mohali to Bengaluru.

You can watch the video here:

In the video, the team is seen boarding their flight at the Mohali airport. Inside the flight, Rishabh Pant gives the camera a wink, while Virat Kohli flashes his widest smile. Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are seen locked in an intense conversation, while Mohammed Siraj is catching up on something on his tablet.

Head coach Rahul Dravid is seen watching something on his tablet. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill chatted away with Axar Patel, who joined the squad ahead of the second Test, having come back to full fitness.

The players then boarded the team bus in Bengaluru as a massive crowd gathered around them. Both Pant and Iyer have said how they love visiting Bengaluru, before the bus left the airport with fans cheering the team on.

India set to take on Sri Lanka in Day-Night Test

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru is going to be a Day-Night Test. It will be the team's fourth Pink-Ball Test, and third one at home.

So far, India have won two of the three Day-Night Tests they have played in.

The hosts will come into the final match of the two-game series with a 1-0 lead, having beaten Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test in Mohali.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show in that game, scoring an unbeaten 175 and taking nine wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka's first essay.

This will be the Indian team's final assignment before IPL 2022. In the T20I series preceding the Tests, the hosts had whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0.

Edited by Bhargav