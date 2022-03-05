[WATCH] Team India arrive at Mohali stadium for Day 2 of the 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Team India will look to continue their domination with the bat on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts reached 357 for 6 at stumps on Day 1. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 96, while Hanuma Vihari contributed a patient 58.

On Saturday, Team India’s official Instagram handle shared a video of the players arriving at the ground for Day 2 of the Test match. The clip was shared with the caption:

“#TeamIndia arrive at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Day 2 action begins soon. #INDvSL.”

The cricketers looked visibly sober, perhaps shaken a bit following the untimely demise of Shane Warne. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli joined the cricketing community in paying tribute to the Australian great.

Kohli, who is playing in his 100th Test, was dismissed for 45 in the first innings on Friday. Meanwhile, Team India resumed their innings with Ravindra Jadeja batting on 45 and Ravichandran Ashwin on 10. Jadeja reached his fifty in the second over of the day by hitting a four off Suranga Lakmal.

“Not too bothered about milestones” - Team India batter Virat Kohli

BCCI @BCCI



@Paytm #INDvSL | @imVkohli Listen in to what Virat Kohli has to say on his playing his landmark Test today. Listen in to what Virat Kohli has to say on his playing his landmark Test today. @Paytm #INDvSL | @imVkohli https://t.co/MAtUcgJcVo

After failing to convert yet another start into a big score, former captain Kohli said that he is not too concerned about milestones. The 33-year-old has not scored an international hundred since November 2019. He looked in good touch on Friday before being bowled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

Speaking after the end of the first day’s play, Kohli said of his knock:

“I am preparing the way I have always prepared. As long as I am batting well and playing well, I am not bothered at all. From a worldly point of view, obviously, people look at milestones. They talk about a lot of things that are just a conversation on the outside.”

Kohli asserted that, despite not scoring big, he is able to contribute to the team through significant partnerships. He added:

“Everyone’s point of view is different. My point of view is very different at the moment. If people are not getting to see me getting those big scores game after game, it is probably down to their own expectations of me, the standards of which have not been set randomly. I have been performing consistently. That’s why the expectations are there.”

While Kohli couldn’t notch up a big score on Friday, he did become the sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs.

