[Watch] Team India arrives in Lucknow ahead of T20I series vs Sri Lanka

The Indian men's cricket team on Monday arrived in Lucknow ahead of the three-match T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka, which will begin on Thursday (February 24).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter of the team arriving at their hotel ahead of the series.

Watch the video here:

Head coach Rahul Dravid was the first to deboard the bus after it pulled into the hotel. Once inside, Ishan Kishan was seen playing a bit of carrom before the team headed into the elevator to go to their rooms.

Lucknow will host the first T20I while the next two matches will be played at Dharamsala. The two teams will then face off in a two-match Test series from March 4.

The Rohit Sharma-led team is coming into the series having whitewashed the West Indies with identical 3-0 scorelines in the ODI and T20I series.

India rest Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant for Sri Lanka T20Is

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from his injury and has been included in the squad while Sanju Samson has also been recalled.

T20I squad - Rohit Sharma (C),Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi,Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah(VC),Avesh Khan

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the West Indies series, has also been recalled.

Kohli and Pant were also rested for the third T20I against West Indies. The two, however, will be back for the Test series.

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

