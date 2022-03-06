[Watch] Team India contingent celebrate Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding performance in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Following a comprehensive innings win in the first Test against Sri Lanka, the Team India contingent celebrated Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding performance in the game.

The all-rounder put on a show for the ages in this Test as he scored an unbeaten 175* to power the home team to 574/8 before Rohit Sharma declared the innings. Jadeja (5/41 and 4/46) then returned to spin a web around the Sri Lankan batters to help India clinch a dominating victory inside three days.

He deservingly received the player of the match award for his exceptional performance in the contest. The Indian team members celebrated Jadeja's remarkable feats by cutting a cake on the hotel premises, while all of them gave him a big round of applause.

The BCCI gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

"A round of applause 👏🏻👏🏻 for Ravindra Jadeja for his Man of the Match performance 🔝 Victory for #TeamIndia indeed tastes sweet 🍰#INDvSL"

You can watch the video below:

"I am feeling good and very happy to do well for the team with bat and ball"- Ravindra Jadeja

After his stellar performances, Ravindra Jadeja revealed that he was happy to contribute to the team's cause in both the batting and bowling departments. The Saurashtra all-rounder also admitted that Mohali has always been a happy hunting ground for him.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the 33-year-old reviewed his performance in the game and said:

"I would say this is my lucky ground. Whenever I come here, I always get positive vibes. I was looking to build a partnership with Pant. The way he was looking to go after the bowlers, I was just looking to support him and enjoying his batting.

"To be honest I don't know anything about stats (hundred and ten-for) but I am feeling good and very happy to do well for the team with bat and ball. That will give me confidence going forward."

Speaking about the upcoming pink-ball Test in Bengaluru, Jadeja said:

"I haven't played with the SG pink ball, so it will be something new and interesting. We'll practice for a couple of days. Hopefully, it will be good after a couple of days of practice. I always enjoyed bowling with the SG ball."

India and Sri Lanka will now travel south to Bengaluru for the second and final Test of the series. The pink-ball Test will commence on March 12.

