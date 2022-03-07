[Watch] Virat Kohli gifts T-shirt to differently abled fan after 100th Test

India batter Virat Kohli completed his landmark 100th Test yesterday in Mohali as India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first match of the series.

It was a special match for him. He was given a felicitation at the start of the game as well as a guard of honour by his teammates on Day 2, when India came out to field.

However, he also made it a match to remember for a differently abled fan by gifting him a t-shirt as he made his way back to the team bus on Day 3. India sealed a massive win earlier that day to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The fan took to Twitter to share a video of the priceless moment:

dharamofficialcricket @dharmveerpal #viratkholi #ViratKohli100thTest #KingKohli Wow it's great day my life @imVkohli he's 100th test match he's gifts me t shirts wow Wow it's great day my life @imVkohli he's 100th test match he's gifts me t shirts wow 😲 #viratkholi #ViratKohli100thTest #KingKohli https://t.co/mxALApy89H

The video went viral, racking up more than 20,000 views.

Virat Kohli misses out on fifty in milestone match

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal got off to a quick start, but failed to register big scores.

Virat Kohli joined Hanuma Vihari at the crease with the scoreboard reading 80/2 and then looked good at the crease as the two put on a 90-run partnership.

While Vihari scored a half-century, Kohli missed was bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya on 45.

Vihari too was out soon after for 58, but India stabilized again through a 53-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

After Iyer fell, Pant soon reached his half-century and then went on a blitz against the visiting spinner. He was finally castled by Suranga Lakmal, finishing on 96 off 97 deliveries.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin carried on the momentum that Pant had built, as the former went on to hit an unbeaten 175, while the latter made a nifty 61.

India declared at 574/8 and their bowlers did the rest.

Jadeja took a five-wicket haul in the first innings as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 174, allowing India to enforce the follow-on.

Ashwin also took four in Sri Lanka's second innings as the visitors were bowled out for 178, sealing a comprehensive win for the hosts.

Ashwin also went ahead of Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

Edited by Diptanil Roy