"You would expect better application from an experienced batsman"- Parthiv Patel blasts Niroshan Dickwella for poor shot selection

Parthiv Patel criticized the shot selection of the Sri Lankan batters in their first Test against India in Mohali. The hosts posted a mammoth 574, courtesy of a 175 runs from Ravindra Jadeja. They declared on Day 2.

Sri Lanka could only manage on 174 before getting bundled out on Day 3. However, unlike most Indian pitches, the Mohali wicket has not yet started to turn viciously.

Patel blamed the poor batting application of the Sri Lankan batters for their collapse. He took the example of Niroshan Dickwella. The wicket-keeper batter attempted a sweep shot despite India placing two deep fielders for that attempt.

The variable bounce on the wicket saw the ball take a top-edge and drop straight onto the lap of the Indian fielder standing at square-leg.

Krishna Kumar @KrishnaKRM No century for Dickwella again. 98 runs short this time. No century for Dickwella again. 98 runs short this time.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the former Indian wicket-keeper elaborated on the importance of playing with a straight bat while batting in such conditions.

"I had said that using the sweep shot on this pitch would be dangerous. Because if there is variation in bounce, it is very important to use your feet and play with a straight bat. You can't play cross-batted shots on this pitch."

Parthiv Patel further told the Sri Lankan batters to filter their shot selection. He said:

"Niroshan Dickwella is the fourth most experienced player in the Sri Lankan side and has played a lot of Tests. So you expect better application and back your defense more so that you get more confidence."

If Sri Lanka save the Test from here, it will be one of the greatest escapes: Parthiv Patel

With Sri Lanka stuck at 65/3 in the second innings, the game is going well according to plan for India. The hosts have a 335 run lead and need only seven wickets to win after enforcing a follow-on on the Islanders.

Parthiv Patel feels nothing barring a miracle can save the Test for Sri Lanka.

The former wicketkeeper feels that only a miracle could save the visitors from the jaws of defeat. On this, he stated:

"I think things are very difficult for Sri Lanka right now. If they are able to save the game from here then it will be one of the greatest escapes. But against the quality of bowling that is on display, it looks very difficult."

