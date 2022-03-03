"You fulfilled the expectations of billions of Indians" - VVS Laxman to Virat Kohli ahead of 100th Test

Iconic batter Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test when India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali starting tomorrow.

Former India cricketer and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman, congratulated him on his remarkable achievement today via a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"A Very Very Special message from @VVSLaxman281 to a Very Very Special cricketer!" BCCI captioned the video.

Speaking in the video, Laxman said:

"To represent India at the highest level is a matter of great pride for any cricketer, but to do that for 100 Test matches is indeed an incredible achievement. Congratulations Virat, on this very, very special achievement and I'm sure you'll be mighty pleased and proud at the way you played this game."

Recalling Kohli's first match for India in the longest format, Laxman said:

"I still remember your Test debut in 2011 in West Indies and what really stood out for me was your zeal, your mindset to always learn and improve. Probably for me, that's the reason why you have achieved so much success and greatness in all three formats, but we as cricketers know that Test match cricket is the ultimate format."

Continuing on his point, he said:

"It tests you, it tests a cricketer in every possible way. And it's great to see that you have not only fulfilled your expectations but you have fulfilled the expectations of billions of Indians."

"The intensity, the pride, the passion with which you play your game has been infectious. You've inspired not only Indian cricketers, but cricketers world over," Laxman added.

"As a leader you've given importance to Test match cricket" - VVS Laxman on Virat Kohli

VVS Laxman, who himself notched 134 Test caps, praised Virat Kohli for prioritizing the longest format of the game at a time when shorter formats are thriving.

"What I really admire about your journey so far as a Test cricketer is as a leader, you have given importance to Test match cricket. Because we know that it's going to be a challenging time to safeguard and protect Test match cricket," Laxman said.

He went on to say:

"Younger generation of cricketers want to play T20 cricket. But when role models and leaders like yourself give and show importance to Test match cricket, it almost passes a message to the grassroot level and the younger generation of cricketers that you have to dream one day to play for India and represent India in the longer format of the game."

Laxman wished Kohli luck for his 100th Test and said he wanted him to get a century, as no Indian has done so in their milestone match.

