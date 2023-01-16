IND vs SL 2023, 3rd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs Sri Lanka match?

India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs in yesterday’s one-day match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue put up an imposing 390/5 on the board. In the chase, the Lankans were bundled out for a paltry 73 in 22 overs.

With the emphatic triumph, India completed a 3-0 whitewash of the hapless Sri Lankans. They also created a new record for the largest margin of victory in terms of runs in men’s ODIs. The earlier record was held by New Zealand, who registered a 290-run win over Ireland in Aberdeen in July 2008.

Team India’s massive total on Sunday was built around centuries from Virat Kohli (166* off 110) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97). Before that, skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) laid a solid foundation for the team, adding 95 runs for the opening wicket with Gill.

Following the Indian captain’s dismissal, Kohli and Gill featured in a 131-run alliance for the second wicket. While Kohli notched up his 46th ODI ton, Gill brought up his second three-figure score in the format. The superb stand ended when Gill was bowled by Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha in the 34th over.

The young Team India opener struck 14 fours and two sixes in his wonderful innings. Following Gill’s departure, Kohli continued to dominate the Sri Lankan bowlers. He returned unconquered with 13 fours and eight sixes to his name.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (38 off 22) added 108 runs for the third wicket. However, KL Rahul (7) and Suryakumar Yadav (4) failed to make an impact.

Mohammed Siraj was brilliant with the ball as Team India set out to defend a huge total. He claimed 4/32 in his 10 overs, which included a maiden, as Sri Lanka never got into any position to threaten the target.

Siraj picked up four of the first five wickets to fall as the visitors slumped to 37/5 in 9.3 overs. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also helped themselves to a couple of wickets each as the Men in Blue completed their annihilation of Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd ODI?

Opener Gill continued his great one-day run, laying the platform for India’s huge total with a sublime century. Kohli carried the innings on the shoulders en route to a terrific knock. After Gill’s dismissal, he ensured India did not lose momentum.

Siraj broke the back of Sri Lanka’s chase with the early wickets of Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga. He also affected a brilliant run-out of Chamika Karunaratne. Kuldeep and Shami played fine support acts.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his superb hundred as well as Player of the Series for his consistent showing.

