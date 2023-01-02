IND vs SL 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, venue details and timings in IST

Team India will kick-start their home season with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The series is scheduled to begin on January 3 and is set to be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

Sri Lanka last won a T20I on Indian soil back in 2016 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, which coincidentally also plays host to the second T20I of the upcoming series. The island nation were subjected to a brutal 3-0 whitewash the last time they played a T20I series in the peninsula.

However, it was the Dasun Shanaka-led side that came out victorious during the previous meeting between the two sides. Sri Lanka quashed their rivals' expectations of qualifiying for the Asia Cup finals after defeating the Rohit Sharma-led side by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in September 2022.

The western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat will share the hosting of the three T20Is. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been assigned to host its first men's T20I contest since 2019. The iconic stadium will host the first T20I and start off the Men in Blue's lengthy home season, which is also expected to feature visiting sides like New Zealand and Australia.

As previously mentioned, the MCA Stadium in Pune is assigned to host the second T20I. The relatively high scoring venue conducted three ODIs against England in 2021 and will host its fourth India-Sri Lanka T20 clash after having already hosted in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

The final T20I of the series will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Associtation Stadium in Rajkot. The venue has largely favored the batters and a high-scoring result could be in the offing.

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC



#INDvSL Sri Lanka limited over squad led by Dasun Shanaka left the SLC HQ premises short while ago to embark on their tour to India.🛫 Sri Lanka limited over squad led by Dasun Shanaka left the SLC HQ premises short while ago to embark on their tour to India.🛫 #INDvSL https://t.co/qqzbE2d2kA

As far as the ODIs are concerned, the Men in Blue have had a dominant record over their Asian counterparts. Since the upset in the 2017 Champions Trophy, India have won 10 out of the last 12 ODIs played between the two sides.

The 50-over matches will surely take precedence, keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind, and will be hosted in the cities of Guwahati, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram. The series is scheduled to begin on January 10.

The capital cities of Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram recently played hosts during the home series against South Africa. The iconic Eden Gardens last opened its doors for international cricket during the home series against West Indies in February 2022, where it played host to all three matches. The stadium will host its first ODI contest since 2017.

Full IND vs SL 2023 schedule

India vs Sri Lanka T20I series

1st T20I - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; January 3, 7:30 PM IST

2nd T20I - MCA Stadium, Pune; January 5, 7:30 PM IST

3rd T20I - Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot; January 7, 7:30 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series

1st ODI - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati; January 10, 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - Eden Gardens, Kolkata; January 12, 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - Greenfield Park, Thiruvananthapuram; January 15, 1:30 PM IST

India squad for SL series 2023

India squad for Sri Lanka T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka squad for IND vs SL 2023 series

Sri Lanka squad for three-match ODI series

Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay,Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha. Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwanidu Fernando.

Sri Lanka squad for three-match T20I series

Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwan Thushara.

Who will win the white-ball series between the two neighboring sides? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes