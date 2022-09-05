IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Weather report in Dubai as India gear up for Super 4 clash on Tuesday (Sep 6)

India will look to get their Asia Cup 2022 campaign back on track against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 6) at the Dubai International Stadium. Rain and humidity will not be an issue for the Men in Blue in their second match of the Super 4s.

Rohit Sharma's men were beaten by Pakistan by five wickets in Round 2 of their clash in the marquee tournament on Sunday, September 4. It can be seen as pretty much a payback after they pipped the latter in the tourney opener.

The side will now look to win their remaining games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to meet their arch-rivals again in the final.

It was Mohammad Nawaz's all-around show that sealed the deal. The hard-hitting batter clobbered a 19-ball 42 in Pakistan's chase of 182. Earlier, he bowled a tidy spell to finish with 1/25 from his four overs. Assisting him was Mohammad Rizwan (71) as Babar Azam's side nailed a last-over thriller.

The challenge for India now comes in the form of an unpredictable Sri Lanka side who ousted Bangladesh out of Super 4 contention. On that note, we look at what the weather has in store when these two sides meet.

India vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 Weather update: No rain

The skies will be clear on Tuesday in Dubai. Temperatures are expected to hover around 35 degrees with a humidity of 43%. There is no cloud cover, meaning it will be another humid evening.

The weather has been good for cricket so far in the tournament. As per Weather.com, it looks to be that way until the end of the tournament on Sunday (September 11). This would mean every contest being a cracker until the final game.

India vs SL 2022 predicted playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh