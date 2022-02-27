IND vs SL: Chandigarh police recovers two bullet shells from bus ferrying Sri Lankan Team

In an alarming incident, two bullet shells were recovered from a private bus used to ferry the Sri Lankan Test team by Chandigarh police officials on Saturday (February 26).

According to media reports, the police recovered two bullet shells from the luggage compartment of a private bus during a routine check. The bus was employed to carry the Sri Lankan team members from Hotel Lalit to the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali.

The cops recovered the bullet shells while they were frisking the bus via metal detectors. At the time, the bus was parked inside the hotel complex, which comes under the jurisdiction of the IT Park Police Station.

While no First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered thus far, the police have registered the case in their Daily Diary Report (DDR). As per the initial investigation, it has been revealed that the private bus was hired from Tara Brothers, which operates from Sector 17 in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Police officials tight-lipped on the source of bullet shells

According to sources close to the police department, the bus was hired from a recently held wedding function. Celebratory firing is common during marriages in Punjab despite a blanket ban on the same.

Police officials have not revealed anything regarding the recovery of used cartridges. According to a report published in India Today, the SHO of IT Park Police Station refused to come on camera and feigned ignorance about the entire matter.

The incident happened just four days before the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which is set to get underway from March 4.

The Test match is set to be a historic affair for former skipper Virat Kohli and Indian cricket given the fact that it will be the 100th appearance of the country’s greatest-ever Test skipper.

As part of the workload management, Kohli did not feature in the last T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies and the entire T20I series against Lanka. The 33-year-old has racked up 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39, with 27 hundreds and seven double-tons.

He has not scored a Test ton (or across formats) since November 2019 and the Delhi cricketer and his fans will hope that the barren run ends in the upcoming landmark game.

