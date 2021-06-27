IND vs SL: "Good chance for me to learn, quite excited" - Rahul Dravid

Team India's head coach for the tour of Sri Lanka Rahul Dravid is looking forward to the opportunity and is keen to learn from what will be a new adventure for him. He has already coached the India U19 and India A teams and this is a step up that he would surely cherish.

With the main Indian team preparing for the Test series against England, a second-string Indian side will be heading to Sri Lanka in July for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The Indian team has a number of young players and also a few experienced faces.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Dravid stated that it would be a great journey for both him and the youngsters in the team to gain valuable experience.

"It’s a great blend of experienced players and fresh players. As a coach, it’s quite an exciting situation because you know if you create a good environment, everyone will learn a lot. We have to be together as a large group, there are opportunities to learn and grow. It’s a good chance for me as well, as a coach you’re always learning from every experience. You learn about yourself and about cricket. It’s another opportunity for me to learn and improve. I’m quite excited," Rahul Dravid asserted.

Great opportunity for Shaw, Padikkal, Gaikwad: Rahul Dravid

Team India's depth in the opening department has been absolutely sensational thanks to the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal lit up the stage, and IPL where Ruturaj Gaikwad showed consistency.

Rahul Dravid believes that if the trio have a great tour, they might be in with a chance to feature in the T20 World Cup squad. TThetour would also give them a much-needed experience, according to the Indian batting legend.

"For a lot more people other than Prithvi as well… someone like Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad, a lot of the younger boys will be extremely keen to do well. Whether they get called up for the T20 WC is for the selectors to take. But certainly a good performance against international opposition will help. If you can do well at this level, the selectors will certainly take note," Rahul Dravid concluded.

