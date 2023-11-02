IND vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match

Hosts India will face Sri Lanka in match number 33 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. The clash, which is being billed as a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final, will be a day-night encounter and will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

The Men in Blue will be keen to continue their terrific form in the World Cup. After 32 matches, they are the only side who are undefeated in the competition. In their last match, their batting was tested by England’s bowlers in Lucknow, but they still managed to register a comprehensive 100-run win. Skipper Rohit Sharma once again starred with the willow with 87. With the ball, Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah three.

Sri Lanka are seventh in the points table, with two wins from six games. In their last match, they went down to plucky Afghanistan by seven wickets in Pune. Batting first, the Lankans were held to a disappointing 241. Afghanistan then raced to victory in 45.2 overs.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Sri Lanka have met 167 times in the one-day format, with the Men in Blue enjoying a significant 98-57 lead in the head-to-head numbers. There has been one tied encounter between the Asian rivals, while 11 matches produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 167

Matches won by India: 98

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 57

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 11

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The India-Sri Lanka rivalry has been a lot more competitive in the Men’s ODI World Cup. The teams have clashed nine times, with both sides winning four games each. One match during the 1992 edition did not produce a result. The Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Leeds when they met during the 2019 edition.

Last 5 India vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

India have won their last five ODIs against Sri Lanka. They defeated the island nation twice in Asia Cup 2023, including the final. Before that, the Men in Blue crushed their familiar opponents 3-0 at home in January 2023.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between India and Sri Lanka:

IND (51/0) beat SL (50) by 10 wickets, Sep 17, 2023

IND (213) beat SL (172) by 41 runs, Sep 12, 2023

IND (390/5) beat SL (73) by 317 runs, Jan 15, 2023

IND (219/6) beat SL (215) by 4 wickets, Jan 12, 2023

IND (373/7) beat SL (306/8) by 67 runs, Jan 10, 2023