[In Pictures] Team India arrive in Sri Lanka for limited-overs series

The Team India squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan, which will feature in a short limited-overs series in Sri Lanka, have arrived in the island nation. India’s white-ball specialists will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka from July 13 to 25.

Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the country for the first time while pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed as his deputy. Team India will be coached by Rahul Dravid during the Sri Lanka series as regular head coach Ravi Shastri is with the main team in England.

On Monday, the official social media handles of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed Team India’s arrival in the country by posting pictures of members from the visiting side. SLC shared the images with the caption:

“India National team led by Shikhar Dhawan, arrived in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series. #SLvIND”

The Team India squad for the Sri Lanka series has a lot of fresh faces in it. Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana and K Gowtham have all earned their maiden call-ups for the series.

Despite being a young squad, Team India have a good chance of winning the limited-overs contests as Sri Lanka are struggling for form. The Lankans were recently hammered 0-3 by Eoin Morgan’s men in the T20I series in England.

There is a nice blend of seniors and youngsters: Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan

Speaking ahead of Team India’s departure for the Sri Lanka series, Shikhar Dhawan said that he is excited to lead the team for the first time as it will be a new challenge for him. He also asserted that the squad, which has a nice mix of experience and youth, is confident of doing well.

At a virtual press conference, Dhawan stated:

“This is a very good team. There is positivity and confidence in our team and everybody is confident that we will do well. There is a lot of excitement. It is a new challenge, but at the same time, it is a great opportunity for all of us to show our talent. Everybody is waiting (for the tour to begin).”

Dhawan also talked about the team’s preparations for the series and said:

“The boys are doing smart work and are looking forward to these matches. The players have already performed well. The team is a nice blend of experience and youth. It is a great honor for me to be the captain of the Indian team. As a team, we are working with Rahul ‘Bhaiya’ (Rahul Dravid).”

Team India’s tour of Sri Lanka will begin with the first ODI in Colombo on July 13 and conclude with the final T20I at the same venue on July 25.

