Ind vs SL: Rohit Sharma bags rare record on Test captaincy debut

India skipper Rohit Sharma has become only the second captain in the history of the game to register an innings victory in his debut match as Test captain. His team thumped Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali on Sunday.

Sharma has joined former India captain Polly Umrigar to achieve this rare feat. Umrigar had led India to a win, by an innings and 27 runs, against New Zealand, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, back in December 1955. That was Umrigar's first Test as captain.

Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗪𝗜𝗡! @ImRo45 begins his Test captaincy stint with a win as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings &runs in the first @Paytm #INDvSL Test in Mohali.Scorecard 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗪𝗜𝗡! 👏 👏@ImRo45 begins his Test captaincy stint with a win as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings & 2⃣2⃣2⃣ runs in the first @Paytm #INDvSL Test in Mohali. 👌 👌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST https://t.co/P8HkQSgym3

Rohit Sharma was appointed captain of the Indian Test side last month after the team's most successful Test leader of all time, Virat Kohli, decided to step down, following a heartbreaking series loss (1-2) in South Africa, in January.

The Mohali Test was Virat's 100th and it proved to be a memorable one for the home team, especially for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The Saurashtra veteran registered his career-best Test score of 175* besides claiming 9/87 as his match figures.

Ravichandran Ashwin also had a Test to remember as the champion off-spinner leapfrogged the legendary Kapil Dev to become the second highest wicket-taker for his country in Test cricket. The Tamil Nadu cricketer claimed four wickets in the second innings, including the scalp of Charith Asalanka, which took him past Kapil Dev's 434-wicket mark.

Sri Lanka no match for India led by Rohit Sharma

The Mohali Test was yet another example of the dominance that India have shown in home Tests since their 1-2 series loss to England, back in 2012. Right from the moment Rohit Sharma won the toss and said that India would bat first, the hosts called the shots.

Riding on half-centuries from Hanuma Vihari and Ashwin, a blistering 96 from Rishabh Pant, and an unbeaten 175 by Jadeja, India posted 574/8 in their first innings.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Turn a match with his fielding

Win a match with the bat

Win a series with the ball



The perfect all rounder. Very well batted today 🏼 #INDvSL Ravindra Jadeja can:Turn a match with his fieldingWin a match with the batWin a series with the ballThe perfect all rounder. Very well batted today @imjadeja Ravindra Jadeja can:Turn a match with his fieldingWin a match with the batWin a series with the ballThe perfect all rounder. Very well batted today @imjadeja 👏🏼 #INDvSL https://t.co/Ka5xAGZYU5

Sri Lanka showed no resistance whatsoever in both their innings and could only manage totals of 174 and 178 across four-and-a-half sessions.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma praised the all-round performance of his bowling-unit as they dismissed Sri Lanka twice on what was still a good surface to bat on.

"It was a good start [to my captaincy career]. I never thought it was going to be that kind of a Test that gets over in three days. It was a good batting wicket with help for spinners and seamers. Credit to our bowlers who bowled in tandem and applied pressure."

Rohit Sharma further went on to say:

"We knew it is a fast outfield and runs would be easier to come if you dig in. We were just waiting for an odd one to bounce differently and their batters to make mistakes. Good signs for Indian cricket, a lot of performances and a landmark Test for Virat."

India have now won 33 of their last 41 home Tests (two losses), besides winning 7 of their last 9 Tests against Sri Lanka.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23



Matches- 41

Win- 33

Lost- 2

Draw- 6

W/L: 16.5 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



#INDvSL India in home Tests since Jan 2013Matches- 41Win- 33Lost- 2Draw- 6W/L: 16.5 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 India in home Tests since Jan 2013 Matches- 41Win- 33Lost- 2Draw- 6W/L: 16.5 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#INDvSL

The second and the final Test of the series will be a day-night affair and will take place in Bengaluru from March 12.

