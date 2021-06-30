Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar, and Ajay Jadeja in commentary panel for India-Sri Lanka series 

The commentary panel for the limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka has been confirmed. The live studio show in English will be presented by former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja along with Matt Floyd.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka from July 13 to 25. The limited-overs squad will be led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan while Rahul Dravid has been appointed as coach for the series.

The Hindi studio show will feature former cricketers Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan, Amit Mishra, Saba Karim along with Arjun Pandit. The Tamil commentary will have Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and WV Raman among others, while Venkatapathy Raju is one of the renowned names among Telugu commentators for the India-Sri Lanka series.

The matches will be aired in India on SONY TEN 1 and SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). SonyLIV will live stream the India-Sri Lanka series. The matches will begin at 1.30 pm IST.

With the main Team India squad in England for a long tour, the side in Sri Lanka has a number of new faces. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana and Krishnappa Gowtham received their maiden call-ups to the Indian team when the squad for the Sri Lanka series was announced.

Great opportunity for youngsters to learn from seniors: Rahul Dravid on Sri Lanka series

According to Dravid, who will be coaching the team in Sri Lanka, all the players might not get an opportunity to prove themselves since it is a short series. He, however, added that the tour will be a great learning opportunity for young guns nonetheless.

Dravid said:

“It's a short series so it won't be possible to give everyone an opportunity. The selectors are there and we'll come up with what we think is the best combination to try and win the series. There are a lot of young kids and this will be a great experience for them even if they don't play just the opportunity to be with the Indian team and interact with the likes of [Shikhar] Dhawan, Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar], and other senior players. They can learn a lot. In principle ... there are a lot of youngsters on this tour and a lot of them will get an opportunity. Will everyone get an opportunity? Probably with a squad of 20 is a bit unrealistic.”

India’s tour of Sri Lanka will begin with the first ODI in Colombo on July 13 and conclude with the final T20I on July 25.

