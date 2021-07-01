[Watch] Hardik Pandya impresses with his monster-hitting skills in rare video of local match from 2011

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared a throwback video of him batting during a local cricket match back in 2011.

The hard-hitting batsman from Baroda is currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian limited-overs outfit. The team led by Shikhar Dhawan will play three ODIs and three T20Is in the island nation from July 13 to 25.

On Thursday, Hardik Pandya went into flashback mode and shared a rare video of his batting exploits from his younger days as a cricketer. The 27-year-old uploaded the clip with an inspirational caption, which read:

“From 2011 - Just a kid with a bat and dreams of making it big. If I can do it, anyone can.”

In the decade-old video as well, Hardik Pandya's boundary-hitting ability stands out as he launches bowlers over the ropes with ease. The Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer’s struggles to reach the top are well-documented.

Appearing in the ‘What the Duck’ show a few years back, Hardik Pandya had revealed that his diet revolved around Maggi during his U-19 days as his family was facing massive financial issues. He was quoted as saying:

“During U-19 days, my diet would be Maggi, both in the morning and evening. I was a big fan of Maggi and the situation was also like that. It was difficult to maintain a diet, financially it was a problem. Now I can eat whatever I want, but that time there were many problems in the family, especially financial issues.”

Both Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal have often credited their late father Himanshu for their rise as cricketers. Krunal paid a teary-eyed tribute to his father after cracking the fastest half-century on ODI debut against England earlier this year.

WTC final team selection wouldn’t have been questioned if Hardik Pandya was available: MSK Prasad

Former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has opined that Hardik Pandya’s absence from the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final hurt the balance of the team. India went in with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja instead of an extra pacer in the Southampton clash, on a swinging surface. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Prasad opined:

"There was a reason why Jadeja was played. The reason was that, if in case it would have been a full game, there would have been a lot of footmarks, they [NZ] had many left-handers in their side, which he could have fancied his chances against. If you really look at it, there was some spin on offer which helped even Ashwin."

"Jadeja is no less than anyone with the bat. If you see his Test record of late, he has been very good with the bat. Plus, he would have been an added advantage with the ball and also on the field. Had Hardik Pandya been around, then there would not have been any second thoughts. But since he is not there, we wanted one more all-rounder and we only had a spinning all-rounder," Prasad added.

Hardik Pandya was ignored for the England tour since he has been unable to bowl regularly following his back surgery in October 2019.

