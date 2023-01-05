Umran Malik produced an absolute jaffa to get rid of Wanindu Hasaranga during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The speedster sent the off-stump cartwheeling even before Hasaranga could bring his bat down in time.

Malik was already bowling well and had just got the wicket of Charith Asalanka. Hasaranga walked out to bat and tried to defend his very first ball from the crease without even covering the line of the ball. The speedster got the ball to pitch and straighten just enough to hit the top of off-stump.

Umran Malik was absolutely ecstatic and rightly so because it was a dream delivery for any pacer. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Dasun Shanaka's blitz overshadows Umran malik's fiery spell

Umran was breathing fire as the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga put Sri Lanka in a precarious situation at 138/6, It looked like they would need to do really well to get to the 180-run mark, but skipper Dasun Shanaka had different ideas.

Shanaka began to cut loose with four overs to go and took all the Indian pacers, including Umran to the cleaners. He was caught at long-on off Arshdeep's bowling, but the latter overstepped and Shanaka made the hosts pay dearly.

Sri Lanka scored 68 runs in their last four overs as their skipper got his fifty off just 20 balls. India have to bat out of their skins to chase a mammoth target of 207.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

