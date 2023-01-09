IND vs SL weather update: Guwahati weather report on January 10 for 1st India vs Sri Lanka ODI

An uninterrupted game awaits fans, as the weather forecast for the first IND vs Sri Lanka ODI in Guwahati has zero chance of precipitation. After a thrilling 2-1 win in the T20I series, India will host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI rubber starting on Tuesday, January 10. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium will be home for the series opener.

Sri Lanka showed great intent to bounce back in the series but the Men in Blue were at their absolute best to take the T20I series home with a thumping 91-run victory in the final game. Suryakumar Yadav's power-packed century guided the hosts to an imposing 228-run target. In response, the Islanders could only muster 137 runs, thus conceding the series.

Speaking of ODIs, the big guns in the form of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will return to action for the Men in Blue. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was later added to the squad, has been ruled out of the series once again as he will need some more time to build bowling resilience.

With the ODI World Cup on home soil approaching thick and fast, India will hope to get their combinations right as they set their eyes on the elusive title.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will hope to get used to the conditions, with the ODI World Cup in mind. They will be led by all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who has done an excellent job so far. They will hope to put up an all-round show and beat the hosts in Guwahati.

Guwahati Weather, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Weather Report on January 10 - No rain predicted

Fans in Guwahati are likely to witness an uninterrupted game in the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will hover between 25 and 16 degrees Celsius. There will be zero percent cloud cover, however, the humidity will shoot up to 75 percent as the game progresses.

All in all, the weather will be pleasant for the players, and a good game is expected on Tuesday.

