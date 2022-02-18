"Everyone will know now that he bowls googlies" - Aakash Chopra says Ravi Bishnoi will have to add the leg-cutter to his armory

Aakash Chopra believes Ravi Bishnoi will have to develop the leg-cutter to continue to be effective on the international stage.

Bishnoi was chosen as the Player of the Match in the first T20I against the West Indies for his impressive four-over spell of 2/17. However, he bowled googlies predominantly and did not rely much on conventional leg-breaks.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke about his expectations from the Indian bowlers in the second T20I against the Windies. He had the following advice for Bishnoi:

"Ravi Bishnoi - no one knew in the first match that he bowls googlies. In the second match, everyone will know now that he bowls googlies. What will be his response if the batters start playing him as an off-spinner? I believe he might not bowl that much leg-spin but he should learn how to bowl the leg-cutter."

While lauding Harshal Patel's performance in the first T20I, the former India opener added that the seam bowler will have a bigger test in dewy conditions. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Harshal Patel bowled well, he has been brilliant. But it will be interesting because in the first match there was no dew and you bowled first, so the job got slightly easier. Will the slower ones work that much if the dew comes? The jury is out, we all want to see Harshal doing well but it will be worth seeing how he actually does when the conditions will be slightly more adverse."

Patel finished with figures of 2/37 in his four-over spell in the first T20I against the Windies. Although he was slightly expensive, it was mainly because he bowled a couple of difficult overs at the death.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn't finish that well" - Aakash Chopra

Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked in slightly better rhythm in the first T20I against the West Indies

While acknowledging that Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a decent start, Aakash Chopra expects a better performance from the swing bowler at the death. He elaborated:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar started well, let's be fair. His arm comes extremely straight and because of that, he has the ability to bowl in tight lines. Bhuvi didn't finish that well, as much as I personally would have liked."

The renowned commentator feels Deepak Chahar will be under pressure to perform. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Like it or hate it, there will be pressure on Deepak Chahar. You are playing with Bhuvi. So the comparison can happen in a jiffy. The entire world feels both are similar bowlers, so their comparison is not hypothetical as both will be bowling on the same pitch to the same set of batters."

Aakash Chopra added that Chahar might want to ask Rohit Sharma to give him a chance to showcase his skills at the death. He highlighted that Shadul Thakur waiting in the wings will also put additional pressure on the new-ball specialist.

