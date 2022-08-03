IND vs WI 2022: “T20 team se bahar karo”- Another Shreyas Iyer failure invites memefest as the batter gets massively trolled

Shreyas Iyer once again failed to make the most of his opportunity in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies. The team management backed Iyer despite him scoring a duck and 10 runs in the last two matches.

However, it went in vain as the No. 3 batsman only scored 24 runs off 27 balls despite getting a golden opportunity to take India past the finish line in the 3rd T20I at St Kitts on Tuesday, August 2.

The right-handed batter found a new way to get out as he was stumped by Devon Thomas off Akeal Hosein's bowling during the 12th over. The Team management’s apparent decision to prepare Iyer as a backup for Virat Kohli ahead of the T20 World Cup seems to have not borne fruit.

Fans showed their anger at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain for his multiple failures in the T20 format. Here are some of the reactions:

Anurag🏏 @anuragsupadhyay @samiprajguru Sabse pehle toh Shreyas Iyer ko T20 team se bahar karo. @samiprajguru Sabse pehle toh Shreyas Iyer ko T20 team se bahar karo.

Anuj Verma @Anuj_khoond Shreyas Iyer is shite in T20s. Shreyas Iyer is shite in T20s.

Umdertamker @_Asur7 Top performer Shreyas Iyer 🥵 Top performer Shreyas Iyer 🥵

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi Shreyas Iyer in T20Is since the end of IPL:



Inn - 9, Runs - 156, Avg - 19.5, SR - 111 Shreyas Iyer in T20Is since the end of IPL:Inn - 9, Runs - 156, Avg - 19.5, SR - 111

Sourabh @1handed6_ Iyer and Sky partnership today Iyer and Sky partnership today https://t.co/kqLS2dTCKw

Pressure piling on Shreyas Iyer

After failing to deliver in the first three matches, Iyer will be under pressure to perform in the next two T20Is, if he gets a chance in the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid backed the batter after his consistent performances in the ODI series. Unfortunately, he failed to replicate them in the recent T20Is. Since the conclusion of IPL, he has scored 155 runs across nine innings at a dismal average of 19.37.

Deepak Hooda, who played in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja (rested) on Tuesday, is waiting in the wings to replace Shreyas Iyer at No. 3. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are looking to return to the international fold in the shortest format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Another error might take away Iyer’s place in the playing XI.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



7 times - Shreyas Iyer

4 times - KL Rahul

4 times - Krunal Pandya

#WIvIND Indians stumped most often in T20 cricket since 2019:7 times - Shreyas Iyer4 times - KL Rahul4 times - Krunal Pandya Indians stumped most often in T20 cricket since 2019:7 times - Shreyas Iyer4 times - KL Rahul4 times - Krunal Pandya#WIvIND

