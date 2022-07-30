IND vs WI 2022: “I have been given clarity about my role” - Arshdeep Singh reflects on impressive show in 1st T20I

Young Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has stated that he has been given clarity about his role in the team by the captain as well as the support staff. The left-arm seamer asserted that knowing what is expected of them helps bowlers plan better for match situations.

Arshdeep, 23, came up with an impressive bowling effort in the first T20I against West Indies on Friday (July 29). He claimed two for 24 in his four overs as India restricted the Windies to 122 for eight after setting them a target of 191.

Speaking after Team India’s comprehensive win, the young bowler opened up on the responsibility that he has been given by the team management. He said at a post-match conference:

“I have been given clarity about my role by the captain and the support staff. They have made it clear as to what is expected of me and at what times I need to come and bowl. That clarity gives you confidence and you can plan your bowling accordingly.”

Arshdeep added that having the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling from the other end helps him a lot. He explained:

“Bhuvi bhai (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) keeps the pressure on from one end and I benefit from it, getting wickets as well.”

While Arshdeep finished with two scalps, Bhuvneshwar bowled two overs and registered figures of one for 11. His second over was a wicket maiden.

“DK’s excellent innings gave us a very good cushion” - Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm seamer praised Dinesh Karthik (DK) for playing a superb innings that gave the bowlers a good cushion when they came out to defend. Arshdeep said:

“DK bhai’s excellent innings gave us a very good cushion as bowlers. The wicket was a little sticky. If you used your cutters in the right areas, it was a good wicket to bowl. As a bowling unit, we hit the right areas and performed well.”

After Karthik’s 41* off 19 lifted India to an impressive total of 190 for six, Arshdeep, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) combined to strangle the West Indian batting line-up.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with economical figures of one for 26.

