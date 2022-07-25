“If he gets consistent opportunities, he will deliver” - Danish Kaneria backs Sanju Samson to succeed in international cricket 

Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has backed Sanju Samson to do well in international cricket, provided he is given a consistent run in the playing XI. He described the Indian batter as a fantastic cricketer who has the skills to succeed at the top level.

Despite being one of the top performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, Samson has failed to make a big impact on international cricket in the limited opportunities that he has had. However, in the second ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Sunday (July 24), he played a fine knock, notching up his maiden fifty in the format.

Samson (54) and Shreyas Iyer (63) added 99 runs for the fourth wicket to play a key role in India’s two-wicket win while chasing 312. Praising the former, Kaneria said while speaking on his YouTube channel:

“Sanju is a fantastic player, no doubt about it. But he has been constantly in and out of the team. If he gets consistent opportunities, he will deliver. I am sure about that.”

The 41-year-old opined that the keeper-batter seemed extra motivated to prove a point in the second ODI against West Indies. Kaneria added:

“Whenever he bats, he looks very elegant. He has the skill to play the long innings. From his looks, it was clear how hard he was concentrating and how focused he was during his innings.”

The right-handed batter smashed three fours and as many sixes in his 51-ball 54 to ensure India’s required run rate did not spiral out of control.

“He was unfortunate to get run out” - Kaneria on Samson’s dismissal

Samson looked set for a big knock in the second ODI against West Indies before he was run out. Analyzing the 27-year-old’s dismissal, Kaneria termed it an unlucky one. He elaborated:

“Sanju Samson delivered with his maiden fifty. He was playing superbly but was unfortunate to get run out. He was unlucky as Deepak Hooda made the call and Samson responded. He was batting sensibly and with a lot of maturity until then.”

In the 39th over of India’s chase, Samson clipped a full ball from Romario Shepherd to short fine leg. Deepak Hooda took off for a run, but his partner was late in responding.

Samson eventually went for the run, but was caught way short of his crease at the non-striker’s end. The bowler did not collect the throw cleanly, but the ball hit the stumps after deflecting off Shepherd’s shin.

Following the dismissal, Axar Patel took India home with a sensational 35-ball 64*.

