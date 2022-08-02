IND vs WI 2022: "Didn't make the right move" - Kamran Akmal on India not playing Ravi Bishnoi in 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal reckons Team India made a tactical error by replacing Ravi Bishnoi with a pacer in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday (August 1) at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Avesh Khan was brought into the side in place of leg-spinner Bishnoi for the fixture. However, Akmal questioned the move by pointing out how the West Indies batters have struggled to get going against leg spinners.

The 40-year-old stated that wrist spinners have often found success against Caribbean batters, given that they have multiple variations in their arsenal. Speaking on his YouTube channel following India's five-wicket loss, Akmal explained:

"India didn't make the right move by replacing Ravi Bishnoi as we have seen in the past that leg spinners have often troubled the West Indies batters. They aren't able to pick the flippers and googlies. Bishnoi would have been successful against this batting lineup."

Bishnoi was impressive in the series opener, picking up two wickets and conceding just 26 runs from his four overs. Apart from Akmal, the talented youngster's exclusion also surprised many fans.

"Went with the newer bowlers during the crunch situation" - Kamran Akmal on Rohit Sharma not completing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's full quota of overs

Kamran Akmal also highlighted how skipper Rohit Sharma didn't use Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the death overs against West Indies on Monday. He suggested that things might have been different if the senior pacer had bowled his full quota of overs during the run-chase.

Notably, Kumar bowled two overs in the powerplay and wasn't brought into the attack after that. Akmal mentioned that Sharma backed the youngsters to bowl crucial overs at the backend of the innings.

The Pakistan cricketer further added that while Arshdeep Singh once again delivered with the ball, Avesh wasn't up to the mark in the second game.

He said:

"Arshdeep Singh is a wonderful talent and he bowled really well in this match as well. He has been impressive in both outings. But Avesh Khan struggled a bit. It will be important for India to play Ravi Bishnoi in the remaining matches."

With 10 runs required off the final over, Avesh started off with a no-ball. West Indies ultimately were able to chase down India's total of 138 with four balls and five wickets to spare to level the five-match series.

