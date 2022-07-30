IND vs WI 2022: "Even poor Keemo Paul couldn't understand what Bishnoi was doing"- Danish Kaneria hails Ravi Bishnoi's spell in 1st T20I

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was highly impressed with the way Ravi Bishnoi bowled against West Indies in the first T20I in Trinidad on Friday. The 21-year-old was on the bench for quite some time, but he grabbed his opportunity with both hands, returning figures of 2/26.

On the very first ball of his spell, Ravi Bishnoi cleaned up the dangerous Rovman Powell with a googly that ripped through the latter's defense. Even the likes of Odean Smith and Keemo Paul found it difficult to understand which way the ball was turning and being a wrist-spinner himself, Kaneria thoroughly enjoyed the youngster's spell.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Danish Kaneria had to say about Bishnoi's sensational spell:

"Ravi Bishnoi's googlies and sliders were always going to be dangerous on this pitch. He came up to bowl and the very first delivery was on target to Rovman Powell as he had no clue how the ball was turning. Even poor Keemo Paul couldn't understand what Bishnoi was doing. He will have loved bowling on that Trinidad track."

"Arshdeep has already become a matured bowler"- Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria was quite vocal about Team India bringing back Arshdeep Singh into the mix and was pleased to see the left-arm pacer perform well again.

The 41-year-old was particularly impressed with how Arshdeep showed great character despite Kyle Mayers smashing him for a boundary and a six and ended up picking his wicket. Here's what Danish Kaneria had to say about Arshdeep Singh's spell (2/24):

"Arshdeep Singh was greeted by Kyle Mayers with a boundary and a six. But he didn't lose his confidence. Mayers changed his bat and that brought a pause in momentum. Arshdeep used his presence of mind and bowled a short delivery that took Mayers by surprise, taking the top edge of his bat as Bhuvneshwar completed a simple catch. Arshdeep has already become a matured bowler and that will make him even more successful in future."

With such performances, fringe players like Bishnoi and Arshdeep will certainly make a strong claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

