×
Create
Notifications

"Garda macha diye" - Twitter lauds Ravi Bishnoi as he stars on debut vs West Indies in 1st T20I

Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets in his T20I debut.
Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets in his T20I debut.
Abhimanyu Bose
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 10:02 PM IST
News

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his international career off to a great start. He starred with a double-wicket over on his debut in the first T20I against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

In his second over of the game, Bishnoi got the wickets of Roston Chase and Rovman Powell to help the hosts stall the West Indies, eventually restricting them to 157-7.

ICYMI - Ravi Bishnoi's double-strike in an over on international debut.#TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvWI

Social media was abuzz with praise for the 21-year-old.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Very impressive debut from Ravi Bishnoi. 17 dots in 24. The direction can get better (6 wides) but lots to like.
Chahal and Bishnoi making the ball turn, fizz, hiss
4⃣-0⃣-1⃣7⃣-2⃣Garda macha diye, Bishnoi sahab! 😄A dream start for @bishnoi0056 in international cricket.📸: @BCCI #INDvWI #TeamIndia #LucknowSuperGiants https://t.co/NCS5DphBEh
Many congratulations Ravi Bishnoi for your first wicket at the highest level for team India. Many more to come… #IndvsWI
West Indies posted 157 for 7 from 20 overs with Pooran 61 runs from 43 balls - debutant Bishnoi was the star of the show with 2 wickets.
Ravi Bishnoi becomes the first 21st century born cricketer to take a wicket for India.
What a spell bowled by Ravi Bishnoi on his Debut Match. His bowling figure (4-0-17-2) against West Indies in the First T20I match. Outstanding Ravi Bishnoi. https://t.co/IMuUDnUvj7
End of a brilliant spell on International Debut! 4-0-17-2 for Ravi Bishnoi 👏🏻 https://t.co/XE2xRx0JPW
RAVI BISHNOI!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
How did a team who was struggling throughout the tournament not play Ravi Bishnoi even after having another leggie as the coach.
What a debut for Ravi Bishnoi. 2 wickets inside 2 overs for him, great to see him performing!
What a debut after that catch. You goy Bishnoi.

The leg-spinner was India's best bowler on the day, with figures of 2-17 from four overs.

Ravi Bishnoi recovers from fielding faux pas to star with ball

India got off to a great start after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Brandon King packing in the very first over of the game.

However, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran looked to rebuild for the Windies when Ravi Bishnoi had a chance to dismiss the latter.

As Pooran smashed Yuzvendra Chahal towards long-on in the seventh over, Bishnoi got underneath the ball and took the catch. However, as he was moving backwards, his momentum carried him onto the boundary rope as he ended up conceding six runs.

Chahal, though, trapped Mayers LBW in the same over before Bishnoi's double-strike in the 11th. The debutant trapped Roston Chase in front of the stumps with a googly, while Rovman Powell was caught at long-on.

Pooran kept the Windies ticking, even after Akeal Hosein was caught and bowled by Deepak Chahar. The left-hander made good use of his earlier reprieve, scoring his sixth T20I half-century. He was eventually dismissed for 61 off 43 by Harshal Patel, caught at long-off.

Also Read Article Continues below

Patel picked up his second scalp when Rohit Sharma took a brilliant catch to dismiss Odean Smith. Kieron Pollard's 19-ball 24 helped powered the West Indies past 150. In response, the hosts reached 80-1 after ten overs.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी