IND vs WI 2022: "He has performed in the IPL and is well capable of repeating same at international level" - Rajkumar Sharma on Avesh Khan

Former Delhi Ranji Trophy cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is impressed with the way Avesh Khan bounced back in the fourth T20I against West Indies on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was under pressure due to poor performances in the last two T20Is. However, he bagged fantastic figures of 2/17 in the fourth game to win the Player of the Match award.

Speaking on India News Sports on Sunday, Rajkumar hailed captain Rohit Sharma and the management for showing faith in Avesh. He said:

"Rohit Sharma made a very good point about persisting with Avesh Khan, because he has performed in the IPL and is well capable of repeating the same at the international level. Arshdeep Singh mixed his length really well, bowled good yorkers, and also managed to swing the ball both ways. Ravi Bishnoi is making a strong case for himself in the Indian team for the Asia Cup with another impressive performance."

Avesh Khan picking early wickets was crucial: Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim, who was present on the same panel, believes Avesh picking up two early wickets was crucial in India winning the game. Although the visitors had a daunting target of 192, the 54-year-old felt the ground dimensions were too small to be assured of defending the total.

Karim opined that due to the youngster's early wickets, the Windies were unable to get off to a great start, and that stopped their power-hitters from playing their natural game. On this, he stated:

"Avesh bowled really well and picked up early wickets. This was crucial since the kind of power hitters that the West Indies have, once they get set, any total is achievable. But because Avesh picked up early wickets, it became easier for India to defend."

