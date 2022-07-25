"Hopefully, I score a century in the next game" - Shreyas Iyer after India's win in 2nd ODI vs WI

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer made an important contribution as the Men in Blue beat West Indies in a thrilling second ODI at the Port of Spain on Sunday, July 24.

The 27-year-old, despite his struggles in other formats, proved why he is a dependable batter in ODIs with a 63-run knock. However, he was disappointed with the way he was dismissed as he wanted to stay till the end and win the game for his team.

While speaking to reporters after the second ODI, Shreyas Iyer stated that he was hopeful of scoring big in the final game. He said:

"I was really happy with the score which I got today but really unhappy with the way I was dismissed. I thought I could have taken the team through easily but very unfortunate with the wicket. Hopefully, I score a century in the next game."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Bit unfair on Shreyas Iyer to be given out on this. Bit unfair on Shreyas Iyer to be given out on this. https://t.co/WjuxwElpzw

Sanju Samson also played a fine knock of 54 and it was his partnership of 99 runs with Shreyas Iyer that steadied the Indian ship. Here's what Iyer had to add about that crucial partnership:

"Sanju came in and showed a lot of intent. I was already batting and had faced around 20 balls. So, I and Sanju knew what we had to do."

He continued:

"Sanju faced a few balls and then he took on the spinners. He hit them for two sixes and suddenly the momentum shifted towards us and from there, we built on the partnership."

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



, Axar Patel's maiden ODI fifty coupled with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson's stylish knocks gave a fine win in the 2nd ODI



#WIvIND Series clinching win for #TeamIndia 🫶🏽 #ICYMI , Axar Patel's maiden ODI fifty coupled with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson's stylish knocks gavea fine win in the 2nd ODI Series clinching win for #TeamIndia 🫶🏽#ICYMI, Axar Patel's maiden ODI fifty coupled with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson's stylish knocks gave 🇮🇳 a fine win in the 2nd ODI 💙#WIvIND https://t.co/lXQgQbwqrE

Shreyas Iyer reveals emotions in the dressing room during Axar Patel's heroics

The second ODI of the ongoing series will be remembered for Axar Patel's sensational 64 not out off just 35 balls to take India over the line with two balls to spare. The 28-year-old almost single-handedly took the visitors to victory when all seemed lost.

Shreyas Iyer shed light on how the Indians in the dressing room were cheering the southpaw on. He stated:

"It was fun, to be honest. We all were sitting together and Rahul [Dravid] sir was getting tensed. He was passing on the message. But yeah, I think a lot of players showed really good emotions out there. They were really calm and composed during the pressure situations."

The stand-in vice-captain also spoke about how the experience of having been in such crunch situations before has helped the players hold their nerves better. Iyer added:

"Since we have played so many games now, so we have seen such emotions and it was just a normal game for us. I think we did pretty well, especially Axar. Outstanding knock."

West Indies will understandably be distraught with the manner of the two defeats and have now lost seven games in a row. They will somehow need to pick themselves up and play for pride in the third and final ODI at the same venue on July 27.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far