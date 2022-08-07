IND vs WI 2022: "I knew this game was do-or-die for me" - Avesh Khan to Axar Patel on his match-winning performance in 4th T20I

Indian pacer Avesh Khan made a sensational comeback to form as his match-winning spell of 2/17 against the West Indies on Saturday helped the Men in Blue seal the series 3-1 with a game to go.

The 25-year-old was under the pump as he was smashed to all parts of the ground in the second and third T20Is. Many felt that was perhaps the end of the rope for Avesh in T20Is for now.

However, speaking to all-rounder Axar Patel in a video uploaded by BCCI after India's win in Florida, Avesh Khan opened up about how the team management as well as the 28-year-old helped him regain his confidence. He said:

"I hadn't performed well in a couple of games, so I knew this game was do-or-die for me. I wanted to perform well and go all out and win the game for my team, so that it would give me confidence. I spoke to the coaches and also to my dear friend (patting Axar) and that helped me a lot."

Avesh's first wicket was that of in-form opener Brandon King, whom he caught and bowled. When he took the catch, he was a bit worried about whether he injured his thumb again. Explaining why, Avesh said:

"(About his catch) I checked my thumb 2-3 times and was scared whether I injured it again as it reminded me of what had happened in Durham as it was a serious injury. The ball came at a slower pace than I had expected, and thankfully because of my big hands, it stuck."

Axar Patel also spoke to Avesh Khan about his performance

After his heroics with the bat at Trinidad in the ODIs, Axar Patel got a chance in the fourth T20I on Saturday. He repaid the faith shown in him as he smashed 20 runs off just eight balls at the death.

Even with the ball, Patel came back really well with a couple of wickets after an expensive first over. On this, he stated:

"I was confident in my batting after that innings in Trinidad and had the flow of the bat going so I backed myself to hit boundaries. I was hit quite a lot in my first over, but the captain and fielders backed me and told me to take my time to execute my plans. So I ended up taking two wickets and it felt really good."

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Axar Patel in all T20s this year



With Bat: 246 Runs, 35.14 Avg, 154.7 SR, 20 fours, 12 sixes



With Ball: 64.5 Overs, Runs 522, ER 8.05, Avg 47.45, 32 fours, 28 sixes.



While his batting has improved tremendously, his bowling has taken a hit. He's going the Jadeja way in T20s. Axar Patel in all T20s this yearWith Bat: 246 Runs, 35.14 Avg, 154.7 SR, 20 fours, 12 sixesWith Ball: 64.5 Overs, Runs 522, ER 8.05, Avg 47.45, 32 fours, 28 sixes. While his batting has improved tremendously, his bowling has taken a hit. He's going the Jadeja way in T20s.

If both Avesh Khan and Axar Patel have another good outing on Sunday, will they be in Team India's Asia Cup squad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

