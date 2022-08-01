IND vs WI 2022: Indian pacer Harshal Patel ruled out of 2nd and 3rd T20Is against West Indies due to rib injury 

Team India pacer Harshal Patel has been ruled out for the second and third T20Is against the West Indies due to a rib injury. The 31-year-old did not feature in the playing XI in the first match as well, which the Men in Blue won by 68 runs.

India are taking on the Windies at St. Kitts on Monday (August 1) in the second T20I of the five-match match. The hosts won the toss and have decided to bowl first.

While sharing India’s playing XI for the game, the BCCI also provided an update on Harshal. The official Twitter handle of the Indian cricket board stated:

“Team News - Harshal Patel has a rib injury and is unavailable for selection for the 2nd and 3rd T20I. He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. #WIvIND.”

The canny seamer last represented India during the third T20I of the three-match series against the Englishmen in England. He impressed with figures of 2 for 35 even as the visitors went down in the contest by 17 runs.

Having made his T20I debut in November 2021, Harshal has turned out for India in 17 matches. He has claimed 23 wickets at an impressive average of 20.95 and an economy rate of 8.58.

Avesh Khan replaces Ravi Bishnoi in Indian playing XI for 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Team India have made one change to their playing XI for the second T20I against the West Indies. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who impressed with figures of 2 for 26 in the opening game, has been left out. Pacer Avesh Khan replaces him in the playing XI.

Speaking after losing the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma explained the change and commented:

“We probably read the pitch well in the first game and thought as a team we made the right call to go with three spinners. The dimensions are different here and we wanted to get an extra seamer here. Bishnoi misses out unfortunately and Avesh Khan comes in.

"It's unfortunate that he misses out but we are trying whatever we can from the team's perspective.”

The Men in Blue got off to the worst possible start as Sharma was dismissed by Obed McCoy for a golden duck.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c &wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

