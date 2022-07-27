IND vs WI 2022: "Once you start, there is no going back" - Kuldeep Yadav shares his comeback story ahead of T20I series

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav will return to action in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, which gets underway on Thursday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Yadav had sustained a knee injury in the lead-up to the five-match T20I series against South Africa. He began his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and has been cleared for the West Indies series.

Ahead of the start of the T20I matches, the left-arm wrist-spinner shared a short clip where he was seen putting in the hard yards. He captioned the video:

"Once you start, there is no going back. 💪🏻 #keepgoing #nostopping #trending🤘🏻"

Kuldeep Yadav has landed in the West Indies and has joined the Indian squad. He also had his first training session with the rest of his teammates.

The upcoming five T20Is will be of huge significance to the spinner as he looks to make a case for himself ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"Kuldeep Yadav has got to be a part of the squad" - Sanjay Manjrekar

While there are apprehensions about Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad, former player Sanjay Manjrekar has no doubt that the left-arm wrist-spinner should be on the plane to Australia.

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes the 27-year-old's deception could come in handy on Australian wickets. Speaking on Sports 18, Manjrekar said:

“He (Chahal) will be tested on those pitches in Australia; the pitches won’t be the kind that Chahal relishes, and that’s why I believe Kuldeep Yadav has got to be a part of the squad."

He continued:

"There will be bounce for his kind of a bowler. The other thing is, in a World Cup, you play a different team every game, so there will come along teams who will not be so good against the kind of deception that a Kuldeep Yadav has."

Kuldeep Yadav will have a few series in hand ahead of the marquee competition to impress the selectors and be on that flight to Australia.

