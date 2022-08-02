IND vs WI 2022: "One thing that stood out was his ability to bear pressure"- Indian bowling coach on Arshdeep Singh

Team India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has been highly impressed with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's exploits in his short T20I career so far. He has played just three games but has picked up five wickets already.

What Mhambrey liked about the youngster was the maturity and calmness that he has shown in crunch situations. Although India lost their second T20I on Monday, Arshdeep was simply magnificent at the death.

Speaking to reporters after the game, here's what Mhambrey had to say about Arshdeep's rise ever since he saw him bowling in the IPL:

"I have been watching him (Arshdeep) for a long time, since the IPL, and the one thing that stood out was his ability to bear pressure. He bowls the hard overs, two in the powerplay and then at the death. So very happy with the way he has turned up in the last game as well. Even in this game, the way he bowled the 17th over, he showed what ability he had and delivered for the team."

"Opportunity for others to give the captain the options going ahead" - Paras Mhambrey

Paras Mhambrey accepted that the current pace attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh might not be the same combination that plays in the T20 World Cup, especially with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel available.

However, the 50-year-old feels the likes of Avesh and Arshdeep can probably give their best and make a strong claim to captain Rohit Sharma in case he needs variety in his bowling attack. He stated:

"This is a young pace attack. But looking at the way Arshdeep and Avesh showed the ability to bear pressure, it was good to see from the outside. Yes there is Bumrah, Shami and other senior seamers sitting out, but I look at it as an opportunity for others to give the captain the options going ahead."

While Arshdeep was brilliant, Avesh leaked 31 runs in 2.2 overs in the second T20I. It will be interesting to see if India go with the same bowling attack for the third T20I tonight.

